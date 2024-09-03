Fitness World Canada Partners with Augie’s Quest in the Mission to Cure ALS

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This September, Fitness World Canada joins forces with Augie’s Quest , an organization dedicated to finding a cure for ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis), also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. The two organizations are coming together to improve the lives of those affected by the disease through a month-long fundraising partnership.



Throughout the month, Fitness World invites members and the community to join a series of fundraising initiatives to support Augie’s Quest’s efforts to accelerate research, enhance patient care, and raise awareness.

Augie’s Quest was co-founded in 2005 by Augie Nieto, the successful fitness industry mogul, following his ALS diagnosis. Through Augie’s journey with ALS, he realized that there was very little awareness about this debilitating disease, or widespread research needed to find treatment or cure. So he set about to change that with Augie’s Quest. Today, the organization moves forward in his memory and his legacy, and through events and partnerships like this one with Fitness World, Augie’s Quest team raises critical dollars to fund desperately needed ALS research.

“We are grateful for the partnership with Fitness World and their commitment to supporting our mission,” said Lynne Nieto, Chair of Augie’s Quest to Cure ALS. “ALS is a relentless disease, but with the dedication of organizations like Fitness World with strong community backing, we can make strides in research and awareness towards a cure.”

Fitness World is running three primary initiatives during the month of September where all proceeds from these events will go directly to Augie’s Quest, with Fitness World matching donations up to $10,000.

Specialty Fitness Classes: Every 90 minutes, someone is diagnosed with ALS. To bring awareness to this staggering statistic, all month long, Fitness World will be hosting 90-minute fundraising Zumbathons, Spinathons, and Danceathons across all clubs. These high-energy classes are open to all across various locations with a $25 minimum donation and online Eventbrite registration.

Train the Trainer Program: On September 17th, between 10am-12pm, and 5pm-7pm, members across all the Fitness World locations will have the unique opportunity to take control of a 15-minute workout session for their trainer. A minimum donation of $50 is required to participate and spots can be booked in-club.

Ongoing Donations: For those who cannot attend the events, Fitness World offers the option to donate a value of your choice online at any time throughout the month to contribute to the mission.

“We are proud to stand alongside Augie’s Quest in their mission to find a cure for ALS, a devastating disease that affects so many,” said Chris Smith, President and CEO at Fitness World. “As a community-driven organization, we believe in the importance of joining forces to bring critical awareness and support to causes like Augie’s Quest.”

About Fitness World Canada:

Fitness World is a high-value, low-cost gym with 17 locations across the Lower Mainland. Committed to helping people reach their fitness goals, Fitness World offers inclusive spaces, state-of-the-art equipment, personalized programs, and numerous amenities starting at just $9.99 bi-weekly. Visit fitnessworld.ca for more information.

About Augie’s Quest:

At Augie’s Quest, our mission is to find a cure for ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis) and improve the lives of those affected by this devastating disease. Through our relentless pursuit of a cure, we have made significant strides and continue to drive progress in the fight against ALS.

Contact:

Yulu Public Relations

fw@yulupr.com

+1.604.558.1656

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.