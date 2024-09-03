HEI Civil Holds Second Annual Charity Golf Tournament to Benefit Friends of Douglas County K-9

HEI Civil supports Castle Rock's heroes with charitable contributions to Friends of Douglas County K-9

CASTLE ROCK, Colo., Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HEI Civil, a leading heavy civil construction company renowned for its unwavering commitment to community welfare, proudly announces the successful conclusion of its second charity golf tournament. The event, held on June 28, 2024, generated $110,539.69 in proceeds, benefiting Friends of Douglas County K-9. This empowers the organization to continue its vital mission of supporting the Douglas County Sheriff's Office K-9 Unit.

The charity golf tournament, hosted at The Ridge at Castle Pines, was an inspiring event where participants and sponsors from the local community and beyond united for a common cause. Not only did it provide an enjoyable day of golfing, but it also allowed the attendees to show their unwavering support for the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit.

"We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all our sponsors, especially our Title Sponsor, Denver Winwater, as well as our volunteers whose generous support made this event possible," said Justin Curphy, Vice President of Project Management and Estimating at HEI Civil. "At HEI Civil, we strongly believe in giving back to the community that has supported us throughout the years. Through this event, with the support of Denver Winwater and other sponsors, we aimed to honor the dedicated service of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit."

Friends of Douglas County K-9 is the only non-profit organization committed to the financial support of the Douglas County Sheriff's Office K-9 Unit. Since 2011, Friends of Douglas County K-9 has had the privilege of helping the DCSO K-9 Unit purchase eleven new dogs and provide world-class training and an array of specialized equipment. They also work hard to ensure their retired K-9s receive the best healthcare possible. Through the funds raised by HEI Civil's charity golf tournament, the organization will be able to continue providing these essential resources for the K-9 Unit.

“We could not be more grateful for HEI Civil’s decision to select us as its charity recipient this year,” said Dr. Kim Vanderholm, Chairman and Co-Founder of the K-9 Friends non-profit. “We have a few K-9 Officers headed towards retirement in the coming months, and these funds will help us acquire excellent replacements to serve as the next generation of furry heroes to protect the Douglas County community.”

The success of this charity golf tournament would not have been possible without the generous contributions from all the sponsors, participants, and volunteers who dedicated their time and resources to make this event a resounding success. HEI Civil is committed to bettering the community and supporting those who serve it. The company looks forward to future initiatives that will continue to foster a stronger, more caring community that pays tribute to its heroes.

About HEI Civil

Founded in 1973, HEI Civil is a privately owned, heavy civil construction general contractor headquartered in Castle Rock, Colo., with two sister companies, Peabody General Contractors located in Austin, Texas, and Horsepower Site Services in Charlotte, N.C. The enterprise’s current portfolio includes daily work on over 70 projects, 900 employees and 500 pieces of equipment. For detailed information, visit https://www.heicivil.com.

About Friends of Douglas County K-9 (K-9 Friends)

Formally established in 2011, Friends of Douglas County K-9 (K-9 Friends) is the only non-profit organization solely committed to the financial support of the Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) K-9 Unit. For detailed information, visit https://www.k9friends.org.

Attachment

Jordan Jones HEI Civil 7202450234 jordan.jones@heicivil.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.