Wines of Charleston, A New Wine Tourism Startup Begins Crowdfunding & Seeks Additional Investment in 2026

Rainbow Row, Harleston Village; Charleston, South Carolina

It is a customer-matching concept where bespoke wine-focused itineraries for travelers are curated to match consumers with restaurants, wineries, and events.

CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wines of Charleston, a wine tourism concierge startup in the pre-seed stage is seeking investment and collaboration from principals in the wine industry.Wines of Charleston is a customer-matching concept where bespoke wine-focused itineraries for travelers are curated to match consumers with restaurants, wineries, and events based upon pre-submitted palates to its CRM.Wines of Charleston is the name of the parent company that will be operating both in Buenos Aires, Argentina; and Charleston, South Carolina. It is a commercial ecosystem based upon the importation, sale, and promotion of wines between Argentina, the European Union , and the United States. It consists of a product component (Arboledas de Olganese), a retail component (Con Altura Vinoteca),and marketing/CRM component (Wines of Charleston). Con Altura is a vinoteca (wine bar and store) concept focusing on smaller-batch wineries (bodegas) of Argentina, with a similar focus for French and Italian wines.The concept is planned for Charleston, South Carolina and Buenos Aires, Argentina.Arboledas de Olganese ("Olganese") will be a private label wine brand and Minimum Viable Product for the larger Wines of Charleston project, thus providing a revenue stream to properly capitalize (in succession) the Con Altura Wine Bar; and subsequently, Wines of Charleston, the wine tourism concierge/marketplace. Its inventory will be sourced from the Bordeaux and Rioja regions of France and Spain.Recent developments in the de facto trilateral trade relationship between the United States, the European Union and Argentina has created a rare once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to effectively open new markets, especially for smaller winemakers between the three countries. Wines of Charleston aims to capitalize and judiciously navigate this opportunity amidst the current volatility of access with respect to the current geopolitical reality.A comprehensive description of the business model and current fundraising efforts is available on Wines of Charleston's Substack

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