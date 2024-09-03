PHILIPPINES, September 3 - Press Release

September 3, 2024 Co-sponsorship Speech of Senator Loren Legarda SBN-1273 under Committee Report No. 312: Equal Access to Public Cemeteries Act Mr. President, esteemed colleagues: Today, we are confronted with a fundamental issue that transcends life itself—the dignity of every Filipino, even in death. Part of our solemn duty is to ensure that the rights we champion in life are upheld even in the final moments of one's journey. We cannot allow a situation where, even in death, there are challenges and obstacles that divide our people. The act of laying a loved one to rest should be a moment of peace, not one marred by difficulty or exclusion. With Senate Bill No. 1273, which seeks to provide equal access to public cemeteries for Muslim Filipinos, Indigenous Peoples, and other denominations, we ensure that there is space for everyone in our public cemeteries, with respect to the traditions and customs of our brothers and sisters who have their own sacred burial practices. In 2016, I authored Republic Act No. 10908, or the Integrated History Act, which mandates the integration of Filipino-Muslim and Indigenous Peoples' history, culture, and identity into the study of Philippine history in both basic and higher education. This was a step toward ensuring that our national narrative is complete, inclusive, and reflective of the true diversity that defines us. In the same spirit, I co-sponsor Senate Bill No. 1273 under Committee Report No. 312, reflecting our commitment to a Philippines where every faith, culture, and community is respected, valued, and recognized as part of our collective story. Shukran at isang luntiang Pilipinas sa ating lahat!

