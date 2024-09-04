Merel Family Law Hires In-House Divorce Coach

One of Chicago’s well-recognized family law firms announces a trailblazing new hire.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Merel Family Law, a highly-revered Chicago family law firm, announced a trailblazing new hire in Kristina Lindsay, a certified High Conflict Divorce Coach. This marks a major milestone for the firm as it positions itself to create a holistic support system for families in the Chicagoland area going through difficult divorces.

“This is a move we’ve been wanting to make for a long time,” says Jonathan Merel, founder and managing principal of Merel Family Law. “This is a trailblazing hire in the family law industry, and we are thrilled to be on the cutting edge, further bolstering our ability to provide a top-notch support system to the families of Chicagoland.”

Lindsay is both a certified High Conflict Divorce Coach and a certified Domestic Violence Professional. She came to the field of high-conflict divorce coaching through her career in the domestic violence world. After years of supporting clients in domestic violence court and seeing the injustice and pain caused by a family court system that did not take abuse seriously, Kristina began to look for ways to advocate for change.

“I understand the psychology and patterns of post-separation abuse in all its iterations,” Lindsay said. “In situations of high-conflict divorce, it can feel like everything that’s important to you is at stake, and I’m here to help people regain control of their situations.”

Merel Family Law provides legal services to clients in all aspects of divorce and family law. What they do is only half of what sets them apart from other divorce firms in the Chicagoland area, though. How they do what they do is just as important.

Attorney Jonathan Merel left another family law firm in 2009 and never looked back. From the beginning, he wanted to do things differently than what he had been taught was “the way” to handle family law and divorce cases. Ever since founding Merel Family Law, he has been disrupting large firm stereotypes by effectively balancing professionalism, authenticity, and deliberate approaches to all aspects of his practice.

When someone comes to Merel Family Law, they know that the individual is at a crossroads in their life. They want guidance to find the path that is best for them. They are shown the way with confidence and compassion. The firm takes great pride in affording people the attention that they deserve and obtaining the results that they expect from a giant law firm while also maintaining a personal touch that helps put their worries at ease.

