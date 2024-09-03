Home Decor Market to Reach US$ 1.1 Billion by 2032; The Floor Covering Segment to Emerge as a Popular Trend

The global home decor market size was valued at $647.4 million in 2022, and is projected to reach $1.1 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2023 to 2032.

Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly one-third of the global home decor market revenue.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, September 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The home decor market is a dynamic and ever-evolving industry, shaped by a blend of prevailing trends, growth factors, and industry obstacles. Notably, the industry is witnessing surge in sustainability practices and environmentally conscious product choices as a prominent trend. Consumers are increasingly seeking eco-friendly solutions, further increasing the shift towards responsible consumption. Furthermore, technological innovations, particularly the integration of smart home solutions, are driving transformative changes in the sector. The digital sector has emerged as a crucial platform for businesses as consumers increasingly opt for online shopping. The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated this transition, emphasizing the need for a strong online presence in the home decor sector.According to the report, the global home decor market was valued at $647.4 million in 2022, and is projected to reach $1.1 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2023 to 2032.📚 𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐬 𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/751 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐛𝐲 2032Region-wise, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly one-third of the global home decor market revenue. Changes in lifestyles of the people in the region have influenced buying trends of consumers. Young families mostly spend on floor covering and furniture. Consumers in the region prefer buying home décor products from specialty stores and departmental stores. Online buying trend is emerging in the region, which significantly contributes toward the growth of the market. In addition, the LAMEA region is also expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2032 and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period.𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘By Product Type, the floor covering segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market in 2022 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.By price, the mass segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market in 2022 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.By distribution channel, the specialty stores segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market in 2022 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.By region, the Asia-Pacific region was the highest revenue contributor to the market in 2022 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐛𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐛𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/751 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐫 𝐜𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝By product type, the floor covering segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for less than half of the global home decor market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Floor covering products are made from materials such as tiles, wood & laminate, vinyl, and rubber. Awareness regarding waste and recycling has increased significantly. Thus, recycled flooring materials such as wood & laminate and tiles had an impact on the market for flooring products. Consumers have shown high acceptance for stylish floor covering products, which are cost-effective and eco-friendly. However, the home textile segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 4.9% from 2023 to 2032.𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬: -Mannington Mills Inc.Mohawk Industries Inc.Shaw Industries Group, Inc.Ashley Furniture Industries Ltd.Inter IKEA Systems BVForbo International SAHerman Miller Inc.Duresta Upholstery Ltd.Kimball InternationalArmstrong World Industries, Inc.𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐆𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲𝐇𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/home-care-products-market-A06832 𝐅𝐮𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/furniture-market

