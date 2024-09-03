HMP Global’s 2024 Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) Fall receives record-breaking 400 abstract submissions

SAWC Fall will deliver more than 40 high-impact sessions led by 55 faculty experts, and 100-plus industry supporters will showcase the latest wound care technology, equipment, and services in the Exhibit Hall.

Industry-leading ‘Wounds’ journal will publish 200+ abstracts accepted for the four-day meeting, set for October 2-5 in Las Vegas.

MALVERN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HMP Global’s 2024 Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) Fall received nearly 400 abstract submissions, shattering prior records and strengthening the Symposium’s position as the world’s leading meeting for wound care professionals. The 391 submissions received this year far surpasses the 260 received in 2023.

SAWC Fall will be held October 2-5 at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas, delivering an educational program designed to connect the entire wound care team. It will incorporate a comprehensive agenda that encompasses wound care-focused topics and includes dedicated amputation prevention sessions to address the broader spectrum of wound management.

Of the nearly 400 submitted abstracts, 312 have been selected for poster or presentation at SAWC Fall, sharing cutting-edge research with the best-in-class audience of experts in the wound care field. Accepted abstracts will also be published online in the industry-leading Wounds journal after SAWC Fall.

Wounds, the official publication for SAWC and indexed in MEDLINE/PubMED, is the most widely read, peer-reviewed journal focusing on wound care and wound research. Whether dealing with a traumatic wound, a surgical or non-skin wound, a burn injury, or a diabetic foot ulcer, wound care professionals turn to Wounds for the latest in research and practice in this growing field of medicine.

“Most major academic meetings have a mechanism by which their abstracts are published, and therefore they live on in perpetuity,” said John C. Lantis II, MD, FACS, Editor-in-Chief of Wounds. “I am very happy to see that, as the official journal of the SAWC, Wounds will be publishing abstracts presented this fall in Las Vegas. This will aid academicians and clinicians in the future, as they are able to reference and find interesting and educational topics that they see in the poster hall.”

Abstracts will be on display in the Poster Hall and on multimedia screens throughout the conference space. ePosters will also be available to view in the mobile app.



Educational Program

For the first time, the Fall National Pressure Injury Advisory Panel (NPIAP) meeting will be co-located with SAWC Fall. The two-day conference will provide interprofessional leadership to improve patient outcomes through prevention and management of pressure injuries, said Tiffney Oliver, Vice President, Wound Care Learning Network, HMP Education.

“Collaboration between SAWC Fall and NPIAP exemplifies the power of unity in advancing patient outcomes,” Oliver said. “This partnership will drive innovation, share best practices, and enhance care strategies, leading to higher standards in wound management and patient healing.”

In addition to the pressure injury track, SAWC Fall includes additional educational series that spotlight best practices for wound care practices. An Amputation Prevention Symposium (AMP) Educational Series will explore the prevention, early detection, treatment and rehabilitation of people with Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD).

The Business of Wound Care Educational Series will delve into the realities of delivering healthcare beyond the clinical scope, focusing on business topics including coding, coverage and payment, regulations, and public policy. New for this year, Case in Point sessions feature interactive education from expert-led case studies focused on atypical wounds, surgery for diabetic foot ulcers, lymphedema challenges, and ostomy and fistula management.

SAWC Fall will deliver more than 40 high-impact sessions led by 55 faculty experts, and 100-plus industry supporters will showcase the latest wound care technology, equipment, and services in the Exhibit Hall.

The Symposium is designed for physicians, nursing professionals, podiatrists, physician assistants, physical therapists, researchers, scientists, dietitians and healthcare marketing and sales professionals. For more information or to register, visit sawcfall.com.



About HMP Global

HMP Global is the omnichannel market leader in healthcare events, education, and insight — with a mission to improve patient care. For 40 years, the company has built trusted brands including Psych Congress, the premier source for mental health education, and the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC), the largest wound care meeting in the world. HMP Global partners with leading experts around the world to deliver more than 450 annual events, medical strategy, and marketing for pharmaceutical and medical device customers through HMP Collective, and pharmaceutical market insight, engaging a global community of healthcare stakeholders that includes nearly 2 million clinicians across 600 medical specialties as well as managed care, behavioral health, senior living, emergency medical, and pharmaceutical commercialization professionals. For more information, follow HMP Global on LinkedIn or visit hmpglobal.com.

