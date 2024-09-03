To His Excellency Mr. Alessandro Rossi and Madame Milena Gasperoni, Captains Regent of the Republic of San Marino
AZERBAIJAN, September 3 - 03 September 2024, 11:07
Excellencies,
On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend sincere congratulations and best wishes to you and through you all your people on the occasion of the national holiday of your country - Republic Day.
On this remarkable day, I wish you good health, happiness, success in your activities, and the people of San Marino everlasting peace and prosperity.
Sincerely,
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 31 August 2024
