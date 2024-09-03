On September 3, Ersin Tatar, President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, made a phone call to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Ersin Tatar extended his congratulations on the landslide victory of the New Azerbaijan Party in the snap parliamentary elections. He noted that the elections were conducted in a free, democratic, and open environment, reflecting the will of the Azerbaijani people.

Emphasizing the establishment of a friendship group with the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus in the Azerbaijani parliament, Ersin Tatar expressed confidence that cooperation within the framework of this interparliamentary friendship group with the new parliament would continue successfully.

Fondly recalling his country's invitation to the Shusha Summit of the Organization of Turkic States, Ersin Tatar expressed his gratitude to the Azerbaijani President for the support provided to the development of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus’ relations with the organization, as well as for the invitation.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked President Ersin Tatar for the congratulations. He underlined that Azerbaijan would continue to support the development of relations and the expansion of cooperation between the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus and the Organization of Turkic States.

They also exchanged views on matters of mutual interest during their conversation.