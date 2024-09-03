Statement by HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra on International Overdose Awareness Day

Today, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra released the following statement in recognition of International Overdose Awareness Day:

“Drug overdoses do not discriminate – rich or poor, Black or white, urban, suburban or rural, drug overdoses reach every corner of our society. Drug overdoses destroy lives, families, and communities. Today, we honor the memory of those we have lost to overdose and recommit ourselves to help and support the ones we can still save.

When President Biden took office in January 2021, the overdose death rate was increasing 31% year-over-year. President Biden and Vice President Harris got to work immediately. They launched a whole-of-government effort to end the harms of illicit substance use and support people and families who are affected by addiction. In the three-plus years since, the Biden-Harris Administration has invested billions of dollars and mobilized communities across our country.

Data show it is working. The CDC National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS) Vital Statistics Rapid Release showed the reported number of drug overdose deaths occurring in the United States decreased by 6.9% in the past year.

But there is still a lot to do. Tens of thousands of Americans are still dying every year from drug overdoses. The drug supply is increasingly complex and deadly. We expect people struggling with substance use disorders to self-diagnose and seek treatment. Misinformation and damaging stigmas often prevent individuals from seeking evidence- based treatment.

We have the tools and shared commitment across our nation to take on this challenge. This this week we announced $65.7 million in funding for prevention, treatment, and workforce enhancement, and over $81 million in grant awards to expand treatment, integrate primary and behavioral healthcare, promote prevention science, and support recovery. We will continue to pull ever lever available to make care and support available to all who need it.

On this International Overdose Awareness Day, remember the lives of the countless individuals and their loved ones who have been impacted by substance use disorder. And remember that overdoses are not inevitable if we stand together to help those who need an outstretched hand.”