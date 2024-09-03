Recovery Services of New Mexico Announces Rebrand to MedMark Treatment Centers

LEWISVILLE, Texas, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recovery Services of New Mexico, a BayMark Health Provider, has recently rebranded to join the MedMark Treatment Centers network of outpatient treatment programs.



Recovery Services has been a trusted provider of medication-assisted treatment (MAT) for opioid addiction, operating four opioid treatment programs (OTP) throughout New Mexico. The rebrand to MedMark will help the four locations improve their brand identity and demonstrate integration with the vision, mission, and values of their parent company, BayMark Health Services.

“At Recovery Services of New Mexico, we have focused on providing a patient-centered approach in our treatment of opioid addiction, and we are confident that being part of the nationwide MedMark Treatment Centers brand will continue to enhance our reputation in the community,” said Dr. Sergio Huerta, Medical Director. “Our goal is to improve access to life-saving treatment for those living with opioid use disorder, and the care provided by our clinical teams will continue to support hundreds of patients in need throughout New Mexico.”

MedMark Treatment Centers is a trusted leader in evidence-based, outpatient treatment for opioid use disorder across the country. Using medication-assisted treatment, substance use counseling, and recovery support services, MedMark helps thousands of patients navigate the pathway to recovery every day.

About MedMark Treatment Centers & BayMark Health Services

MedMark Treatment Centers is a BayMark Health Services provider. BayMark Health Services is a leading provider of medication-assisted treatment services for substance use disorder. With a mission to save lives and improve the quality of life for patients in recovery, BayMark offers comprehensive treatment services to more than 75,000 patients daily across more than 400 sites of service in the United States and Canada. Through evidence-based practices and a patient-centered approach, BayMark empowers individuals to overcome the challenges of addiction and achieve lasting recovery.

