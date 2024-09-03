Bridging Distances and Connecting the Future: The Global Impact of GWM at the 2024 Chengdu Motor Show

Baoding, China, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In today's rapidly changing global automotive industry, Chinese car brands are emerging with remarkable speed and strength, becoming an influential force in the global market that cannot be ignored. On August 31th, at the Chengdu Motor Show, Great Wall Motor (GWM), representing China's independent automotive brands, showcased its theme "Intelligent GWM, Off-Road GWM, Global GWM." The event featured six of its major brands—HAVAL, WEY, TANK, ORA, POER, and GWM SOUO—coming together at the 2024 Chengdu Motor Show. Over 20 flagship models were displayed, highlighting GWM's unparalleled product strength, intelligent technology, and off-road capabilities, while also demonstrating its remarkable achievements in global expansion. Nearly a hundred international guests from regions including the Middle East, ASEAN, Australia, South Africa, and South America attended the event, experiencing GWM's robust ecosystem and witnessing its rapid growth in the global market.





Joint Press Conferences Highlight GWM's Global Expansion

On the opening day of the Chengdu Motor Show, GWM hosted two joint press conferences to comprehensively showcased GWM's global market strategy and strengths: one featuring the GWM Group, TANK, and WEY brands, and another showcasing HAVAL and GWM Pickup. These press conferences not only unveiled GWM's latest products and technologies but also underscored the brand's solid progress and ambitious vision in its journey toward global expansion.

During the press conference for the GWM Group, TANK, and WEY brands, GWM showcased several standout models, including the TANK 300, TANK 500, and the all-new WEY 07, capturing the attention of numerous media representatives and attendees. These models demonstrated GWM's comprehensive presence across various segments, including SUVs and pickups, showcasing the brand's technical expertise and innovation in the premium market. Notably, the TANK series has dominated the off-road SUV market since its launch, capturing half of the market share. In China, one out of every two off-road vehicles sold is a TANK model.

As the highlight of the event, the all-new WEY 07 was widely praised by both the audience and the press for its exceptional performance, cutting-edge smart technology, and luxurious, comfortable driving experience. At the press conference, Liu Yanzhao stated, "Since its launch on August 21, the all-new WEY 07 has seen a rapid surge in sales, with 8,571 units sold within the first 24 hours, and over 80% of orders coming from first- and second-tier cities. This outstanding achievement is a testament to the support and trust of every customer." He emphasized that GWM will continue to uphold its philosophy of "craftsmanship in car-making," delivering superior products and services to users worldwide.

At the joint press conference for HAVAL and GWM POER, GWM showcased its extensive experience and diverse offerings in both the consumer and commercial markets. Models like the HAVAL H6 and HAVAL DARGO have become favorites among family users, thanks to their exceptional safety features and comfortable driving experience. HAVAL has successfully broken traditional boundaries by creating the new "Family Off-Road" category with the launch of the second-generation HAVAL H9. This model not only represents the pinnacle of HAVAL's off-road technology and product experience but also reflects a new approach to the off-road segment. Meanwhile, the GWM Pickup series has become the top choice for off-road enthusiasts, praised for its strong functionality and impressive off-road capabilities.

To date, all five major brands of GWM have successfully expanded into international markets. HAVAL, TANK, and WEY have collectively established a comprehensive SUV lineup, with several high-value models entering global markets and gaining the affection and support of 14 million users worldwide. GWM now boasts over 1,300 international sales channels, with cumulative overseas sales exceeding 1.6 million units, setting a new benchmark for Chinese automotive brands in their global expansion.

Dual-drive Strategy to Meet All Travel Needs

In recent years, GWM has adhered to its dual-drive strategy of "Intelligent GWM" and "Off-Road GWM," continually driving technological innovation and product upgrades to earn the trust of users worldwide. In terms of intelligent technology, the all-new WEY 07 features the Coffee Pilot Ultra intelligent driving system, which has received widespread acclaim for its exceptional sensing capabilities and precise handling performance. The Coffee OS 3 intelligent cockpit system, known for its strong sensing, enhanced safety, and rapid iteration, provides users with an intelligent travel experience that is comprehensive and seamless from point to point. Furthermore, the integration of the Coffee OS 3 intelligent cockpit system with the SEE integrated intelligent driving model significantly enhances travel comfort and technological sophistication. This integration marks a comprehensive upgrade from being "attractive and functional" to being "engaging, intuitive, and smart," offering users a more convenient and intelligent driving experience. Additionally, GWM's attention to detail and quality control—from the meticulous management of motor sound to the design of zero-gravity seats—demonstrates a deep understanding and precise catering to user needs.

In terms of off-road performance, GWM boasts the most comprehensive new energy powertrain system, encompassing the Hi4 technology platform and various fuel-powered drivetrains, capable of meeting all off-road driving conditions. The introduction of the intelligent four-wheel-drive electric hybrid architecture Hi4/Hi4 Performance Version and the off-road super hybrid architecture Hi4-T provides users with a more economical, extended-range, and safer driving experience. Additionally, GWM has pioneered a range of four-wheel-drive technologies to cover all off-road scenarios, including intelligent electric four-wheel drive and mechanical locking differentials, available across multiple models. These technological innovations demonstrate GWM's formidable strength in off-road technology.

With its dual-engine strategy of "Intelligent GWM" and "Off-Road GWM," GWM not only meets the full range of travel needs for its users but also leads the rise of Chinese automotive brands in the global market with exceptional product quality and innovative technological capabilities.

GWM's Global User Strategy: A Balanced Focus on Products and Services

GWM's "GO WITH MORE" brand philosophy is not only reflected in its pursuit of superior products and technology but also in its commitment to deeply rooting itself in local markets, respecting local cultures, and forging strong connections with users. In recent years, GWM has actively expanded its presence in international markets, earning the trust of global customers through outstanding product quality and locally tailored market strategies. Whether in Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Africa, or even Europe, GWM has been steadily increasing its brand influence, setting a benchmark for Chinese automotive brands going global.

To further enhance the user experience, GWM continually innovates in both products and services. The all-new WEY 07, equipped with the advanced Coffee Pilot Ultra intelligent driving system, has received widespread acclaim for its exceptional sensing capabilities and precise handling performance. In terms of the intelligent cockpit, the Coffee OS 3 smart cockpit system offers a smooth operating experience and a rich array of features, providing users with a more convenient and intelligent driving experience. Moreover, GWM focuses on meticulous attention to detail and quality control. From the fine-tuned sound control of the motor to the design of zero-gravity seats, every aspect reflects GWM's deep understanding of and precise response to user needs.

Co-creating with Users: Deepening Emotional Connections with the Brand

GWM understands that users are a vital force in the brand's growth. During the Chengdu Motor Show, GWM invited users and influencers from around the world to participate in the creation and sharing of the brand's story. Particularly in the user story sharing segment, several international users shared their personal experiences with GWM. These stories not only highlighted GWM's outstanding performance in terms of products but also demonstrated the deep emotional connection between the brand and its users. As John, a user from Australia, put it: "I chose GWM not just for its performance and quality but because of the sense of belonging it gives me." This sense of belonging is a key factor in GWM's continued growth in the global market.

The media, users, and key opinion leaders (KOLs) have showered GWM with praise and positive feedback. They consistently highlight that GWM's products are not only outstanding in performance and reliable in quality but also leading the industry in smart technology and new energy solutions. Through the collection and sharing of user stories, GWM has showcased the deep emotional connections that users from diverse countries and cultural backgrounds have with the brand.





GWM also engages in various interactive activities to co-create brand value with its users. This not only helps GWM deepen its emotional connection with users but also infuses additional momentum into the brand's global development. For example, at the auto show, GWM set up a user experience area, inviting attendees to personally experience the latest smart technologies and new energy products. Additionally, GWM hosted co-creation workshops where users collaborated with designers and engineers to discuss future automotive trends and innovative directions.

GWM further strengthens its emotional connection with users through various interactive activities, such as encouraging them to participate in different stages of product development, design, and promotion. This co-creation model not only enhances the market competitiveness of its products but also boosts users' brand recognition and loyalty. At the motor show, GWM set up a user experience zone where attendees could personally experience the latest intelligent technologies and new energy products. Additionally, they hosted user co-creation workshops, inviting users to engage with designers and engineers in discussions about future automotive trends and innovation directions. Furthermore, GWM invited nearly a hundred international guests from regions including the Middle East, Malaysia, Thailand, Australia, South Africa, and Brazil to the Chengdu Motor Show. These guests also toured the Chongqing Yongchuan Factory, where they had the opportunity to experience GWM's intelligent products firsthand, witness its off-road capabilities, and observe the rapid pace of its global expansion.

Fusion of Chinese Culture and Brand: An Immersive Hotpot Experience

At this year's Chengdu Motor Show, GWM hosted a unique hotpot feast, blending Chinese culture deeply with the brand. For the international users and media representatives, this hotpot banquet was undoubtedly an unforgettable cultural experience.

A seasoned automotive critic gave high praise, stating, "GWM has skillfully integrated elements of traditional Chinese culture into its brand presentation, setting a new benchmark for the industry." Internationally renowned media professionals echoed this sentiment, remarking, "The hotpot feast successfully embodied a global brand strategy that transcended geographical and cultural boundaries. It allowed users from around the world to experience the profound depth of Chinese culture, while also deepening the emotional connection between the brand and its customers." Users from various countries also expressed their love and appreciation for the event, noting that they not only enjoyed delicious traditional Chinese cuisine but also deeply felt the charm and cultural spirit of the GWM.





As the global automotive market continues to evolve and develop, GWM will remain committed to its "Craftsmanship in Car Manufacturing" philosophy. Guided by its dual-engine strategy of "Intelligent GWM" and "Off-Road GWM," the company will continue to drive technological innovation and product upgrades, delivering superior products and services to customers worldwide. Looking ahead, GWM will further deepen its user co-creation model, working hand in hand with global users to explore the endless possibilities of future mobility.

