Global Sterile Medical Packaging Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

Global Sterile Medical Packaging Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK , September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The sterile medical packaging market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $47.82 billion in 2023 to $52.81 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to medical device industry growth, rising healthcare expenditure, infection control measures, evolving sterilization techniques, growing awareness of infection control.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The sterile medical packaging market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $82.22 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to biologics and biopharmaceuticals, aging population, pharmaceutical serialization, customization and sustainability, e-commerce in healthcare. Major trends in the forecast period include advanced barrier materials, rfid and track-and-trace, e-commerce packaging, child-resistant packaging, tamper-evident packaging.

Growth Driver Of The Sterile Medical Packaging Market

The increased prevalence of infectious diseases and viruses has led to an increase in demand for sterile medical packaging to prevent any contamination, which is expected to contribute to the growth of the market. Infectious diseases are caused by infectious agents and can be passed from one person or animal to another. According to the WHO, in April 2021, globally, 150 million COVID-19 confirmed cases were reported, and 3.1 million deaths. The increased number of cases of infectious diseases has increased the demand for the sterile medical packaging market.

Major Players And Sterile Medical Packaging Market Trends

Key players in the sterile medical packaging market include Amcor Limited, DuPont De Nemours and Company, 3M Company, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc., Oliver Healthcare Packaging LLC.

Major companies operating in the sterile medical packaging market are developing sustainable solutions to meet the growing demand for sterile medical packaging. Sustainable solutions in sterile medical packaging involve materials and practices that minimize waste and reduce the environmental impact while maintaining product integrity and patient safety.

Sterile Medical Packaging Market Segments:

1) By Material: Plastics, Glass, Metal, Paper & Paperboard, Other Materials

2) By Type: Thermoform Trays, Sterile Bottles & Containers, Sterile Closures, Pre-Fillable Inhalers, Pre-Fillable Syringes, Vials & Ampoules, Blister & Clamshells, Bags & Pouches, Wraps, Other Types

3) By Application: Pharmaceutical & Biological, Surgical & Medical Instruments, In-Vitro Diagnostic Products, Medical Implants, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Sterile Medical Packaging Market

North America was the largest region in the sterile medical packaging market share in 2023. The regions covered in the sterile medical packaging market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Sterile Medical Packaging Market Definition

Sterile medical packaging refers to a packaging process of enclosing medical goods by using a material that is a non-reusable packing material that prevents the spread of microbes and reduces the chance of contamination. This packaging is intended to protect the sterility from the point of packaging until the time of use.

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

