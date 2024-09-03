Decode Global Wins ‘Best IB/Affiliate Program – Australia’ at 2024 FAME Awards

SYDNEY, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Decode Global, a leading broker in the Forex and CFDs industry, is proud to announce that it has been honored with the “Best IB/Affiliate Program – Australia” at Financial Achievements in Markets Excellency (FAME) awards in Australia 2024. This award highlights the company’s efforts in delivering a reliable and effective IB (Introducing Broker) and affiliate program within the forex industry.

The FAME Awards, presented at the Finance Magnates Pacific Summit in Sydney, are renowned for recognizing excellence in the financial markets. The award for Best IB/Affiliate Program acknowledges Decode Global’s commitment to providing the best solutions for their valued IB partners, helping partners to enhance their business needs and grow their networks.

Each IB plan is customized by Decode Global based on the specific requirements of the IB, ensuring that partners receive tailored support that aligns with their business goals.

“This award is an acknowledgment of the work we have put into developing a strong and supportive IB and affiliate program,” said Zac Tang, the Regional Director of Decode Global. “We will continue to focus on delivering value to our partners through innovative solutions and responsive service.”

This award follows a series of successful initiatives by Decode Global, including the recent integration of MT4 and MT5 trading platforms under the unified platform, providing IBs simple management for multiple platforms and accounts. Meanwhile, the IB system has been upgraded recently, offering partners the tools and analysis they need to manage their teams: referral commissions, team management, comprehensive data analytics, multi-account management, and copy trading.

Decode Global Limited is a diversified financial services company for both retail and wholesale clients, with a leading online Forex and CFD business. Decode Global Limited brings together top elites with decades of experience from major banks, investment banks, fund management, accounting and tax industries. This has allowed the company to develop rapidly and attract CFD traders at all levels world-wide.

