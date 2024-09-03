Injured Hiker Rescued on Mt. Osceola

CONTACT:

CO Jonathan Demler

603-744-5470

603-271-3361

September 3, 2024

Livermore, NH – Shortly after 1:30 p.m. on August 30, 2024, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department was notified of a hiker on the Mt. Osceola Trail who was injured and required help. It was determined that the hiker, Xiaoming Zhang, of Rochester, MN, had suffered a serious lower-leg injury after slipping on the trail and could no longer hike. Rescuers from the Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue Team, Waterville Valley Department of Public Safety, and Conservation Officers with the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department responded to carry the hiker over 2.5 miles down the trail. Zhang was initially assisted by several passing Good Samaritan hikers, some of whom also participated in the carry-out effort.

Rescuers reached Zhang at approximately 3:45 p.m. and provided backcountry treatment then packaged him into a rescue litter. At 4:30 p.m., the rescue party started descending the trail, reaching the trailhead at 7:00 p.m. without further incident. Over 20 rescuers were involved, most of whom are volunteers in the New Hampshire Search and Rescue community. Zhang was transported to Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth for additional medical treatment. He had been hiking with a partner and was well equipped for a day hike of Mt. Osceola.

As fall approaches, people enjoying outdoor activities are reminded to do so responsibly. Please visit www.hikesafe.com for more information.