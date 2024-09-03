Youths Injured in Whitefield ATV Crash

CONTACT:

Whitefield, NH – On the evening of Friday August 30, 2024, a 13-year-old boy and a 12-year-old boy from Massachusetts were injured as a result of crashing an ATV.

At approximately 7:45 p.m., the two were traveling north along a private gravel road at a high rate of speed when the youth operator lost control of the ATV and went off the trail and down a small embankment. After leaving the road, the ATV veered over vegetation and trees, ultimately causing the machine to roll and eject both the operator and passenger. As a result of the crash, both the operator and passenger sustained significant but non-life-threatening injuries.

Immediately following the crash, a 911 call for help was made by a member of the youths’ riding party. Whitefield EMS and Police arrived quickly on scene. The injured youths were subsequently taken from the scene to Littleton Regional Hospital to receive medical aid.

Conservation Officers from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department conducted an investigation into this incident in the hours following the crash. The operator and passenger were found to be wearing proper safety equipment at the time of the crash. It is believed that the crash was caused by a combination of speed and the youth driver attempting to operate beyond his capabilities.

Authorities would like to remind ATV operators under the age of 18 that it is unlawful to carry a passenger. Additionally, all operators, regardless of age, must operate at an appropriate speed for the given conditions to help avoid crashes.