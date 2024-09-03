Bybit Powered by SATOS Launches Trading Competition with Exclusive Rewards for Dutch Traders

AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bybit Powered by SATOS is thrilled to announce new prize pools totalling 30,000 USDT, with exclusive Margin Trading rewards for users in the Netherlands. From now until September 11, traders can sign up for a chance to maximize their potential returns, leveraging Bybit’s market-leading tools and offerings.

Participants taking the opportunity to boost their trading volumes are invited to unlock multiple perks and explore the power of Margin Trading. Trading can allow participants the opportunity to qualify for one or more of the following rewarding tracks:

Perk 1: Participants Can Trade to Unlock a 10,000 USDT Prize Pool

Participants with 5,000 USDT or more in trading volume will be ranked based on their PnL(%). The more users participate, the higher the chances of unlocking a 10,000 USDT prize pool.

Perk 2: Participants Can Trade to Take a Share of a 20,000 USDT Prize Pool

Participants with at least 10,000 USDT in trading volume will be ranked based on their trading volume. Choosing to trade more can allow participants unlock a higher total prize pool and compete for the top prize — 20,000 USDT.

Perk 3: Participants Can Try Margin Trading to Share a 1,000 USDT Prize Pool

The first 200 users with a trading volume of at least 500 USDT using Margin Trading during the competition period will receive 5 USDT on a first-come, first-served basis.

Margin Trading enables traders to potentially maximize their trading goals, allowing them the chance to take a larger position by leveraging their assets. The feature on Bybit’s intuitive platform is beginner friendly: visit Market Overview and select pairs marked with “10x” to have the chance to start margin trading in an instant.

Registration is currently open for eligible users from the Netherlands:

Registration Period: from now to Sep.11, 2024, 11:59PM UTC

from now to Sep.11, 2024, 11:59PM UTC Competition Period: from now to Sep.18, 2024, 11:59PM UTC

Bybit Powered by SATOS was launched in March 2024 by Bybit, the world’s second largest cryptocurrency exchange, in partnership with SATOS to enrich the local crypto ecosystem in the Netherlands. On Aug. 22, the Bybit community celebrated the grand opening of the Amsterdam office.

About Bybit Powered by SATOS

In June 2023, Bybit formed a strategic alliance with SATOS, one of the oldest crypto service providers operating in the Netherlands and Belgium since 2013. This partnership is a testament to our commitment to providing the best services to our users in line with regulatory guidelines, and ensuring the delivery of high-quality services to our users.

About Bybit

Bybit is the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving over 40 million users. Established in 2018, Bybit provides a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One’s reigning Constructors’ and Drivers’ champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

