Innovator Further Expands Its Suite of 100% Downside Protection ETFs, the Largest in the Industry

The asset management firm behind the industry’s first Defined Outcome ETFs, and the first and largest selection of 100% Buffer ETFs, gives investors even more options

CHICAGO, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovator Capital Management, LLC (Innovator), pioneer and provider of the largest lineup of Defined Outcome ETFs, today announced the launch of three additional ETFs. Innovator, which launched the industry’s first ever 100% Buffer ETF™ (TJUL) in July 2023, now manages half of the market’s 100% Buffer ETF assets.



Among the funds launching on September 3 are the Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 1 Yr September (ZSEP), the latest offering in Innovator’s suite of full downside protection products. It offers a one-year outcome period through September 2025, coming to market during a time of profound investor anxiety about the path forward for interest rates, volatility, economic stability, and a close presidential election. The demand for 100% downside protection ETFs continues to reflect investor concerns, gathering more than $1 billion in net new assets from the start of the year (Source: Bloomberg).

“We launched the first 100% Buffer ETF in 2023 to help safeguard assets, and felt the strategy was well suited for investors who were waiting on the sidelines or considering getting out of the market,” said Graham Day, CIO at Innovator ETFs. “An investor who fled to cash at the start of the year would have lost out on a still-rising market. ZSEP and the entire 100% Buffer ETF suite aims to provide confidence for investors anxious about a downturn.”

Following today’s launch, Innovator now offers eight Equity Defined Protection ETFs, with a range of outcome periods including 6 months, 1 year, and 2 years. The firm’s suite of ETFs in this segment remains the largest by both number of funds and assets under management. ZSEP will launch with a cap on market gains of 7.53%.

Innovator additionally launched the U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF (KSEP), and the Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF (NSEP). These strategies come to market as attention has shifted toward small-cap and growth-oriented equities over recent months, met with a period of elevated volatility over the summer. KSEP and NSEP offer a 15% Buffer against losses and capped upside returns for investors seeking the higher potential returns of these market segments but wanting to mitigate potentially pronounced market losses.

Ticker Name Reference Asset Buffer Upside Cap Outcome Period ZSEP Equity Defined Protection ETF - 1 Yr S&P 500 ETF 100% 7.53% 1 Year NSEP Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF™ Nasdaq-100 ETF 15% 14.72% 1 Year KSEP U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF™ Russell 2000 ETF 15% 17.03% 1 Year



The full cap table for Innovator’s September 3 launches and other resetting ETFs can be found here: https://www.innovatoretfs.com/caps/



About Innovator

Innovator was established in 2017 by Bruce Bond and John Southard, founders of the PowerShares ETF lineup that has grown to be the fourth largest in the world. The listing of three Innovator Buffer ETFs™ in August 2018 marked the creation of the world’s first Defined Outcome ETFs™. Innovator is dedicated to providing ETFs with built-in risk management that offer investors a high level of predictability around their investment outcomes. Today, with more than 100 offerings, Innovator is the industry’s leading provider of Defined Outcome ETFs™.

The Funds have characteristics unlike many other traditional investment products and may not be suitable for all investors. For more information regarding whether an investment in the Fund is right for you, please see "Investor Suitability" in the prospectus.

The Funds face numerous market trading risks, including active markets risk, authorized participation concentration risk, buffered loss risk, cap change risk, capped upside return risk, correlation risk, liquidity risk, management risk, market maker risk, market risk, non-diversification risk, operation risk, options risk, trading issues risk, upside participation risk and valuation risk. For a detailed list of fund risks see the prospectus.

There is no guarantee the Funds will be successful in providing the sought-after protection. If the Outcome Period has begun and the Underlying ETF has increased in value, any appreciation of the Fund by virtue of increases in the Underlying ETF since the commencement of the Outcome Period will not be protected by the Buffer, and an investor could experience losses until the Underlying ETF returns to the original price at the commencement of the Outcome Period.

Fund shareholders are subject to an upside return cap (the "Cap") that represents the maximum percentage return an investor can achieve from an investment in the funds' for the Outcome Period, before fees and expenses. If the Outcome Period has begun and the Fund has increased in value to a level near to the Cap, an investor purchasing at that price has little or no ability to achieve gains but remains vulnerable to downside risks. Additionally, the Cap may rise or fall from one Outcome Period to the next. The Cap, and the Fund's position relative to it, should be considered before investing in the Fund. The Fund's website, www.innovatoretfs.com, provides important Fund information as well information relating to the potential outcomes of an investment in a Fund on a daily basis.

Non-U.S. securities are subject to higher volatility than securities of domestic issuers due to possible adverse political, social or economic developments, restrictions on foreign investment or exchange of securities, lack of liquidity, currency exchange rates, excessive taxation, government seizure of assets, different legal or accounting standards, and less government supervision and regulation of securities exchanges in foreign countries.

Small cap companies may be more volatile and susceptible to adverse developments than their mid and large cap counterpart. In addition, the small cap companies may be less liquid than larger companies.

These Funds are designed to provide point-to-point exposure to the price return of the Reference Asset via a basket of Flex Options. As a result, the ETFs are not expected to move directly in line with the Reference Asset during the interim period.

Investors purchasing shares after an outcome period has begun may experience very different results than fund's investment objective. The Fund will not terminate after the conclusion of the Outcome Period. After the conclusion of the Outcome Period, another will begin.

FLEX Options Risk The Funds will utilize FLEX Options issued and guaranteed for settlement by the Options Clearing Corporation (OCC). In the unlikely event that the OCC becomes insolvent or is otherwise unable to meet its settlement obligations, the Funds could suffer significant losses. Additionally, FLEX Options may be less liquid than standard options. In a less liquid market for the FLEX Options, the Fund may have difficulty closing out certain FLEX Options positions at desired times and prices. The values of FLEX Options do not increase or decrease at the same rate as the reference asset and may vary due to factors other than the price of reference asset.

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. All rights reserved. Innovator ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

The Funds’ investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses should be considered carefully before investing. The prospectus and summary prospectus contain this and other important information, and it may be obtained at innovatoretfs.com. Read it carefully before investing.

The following marks: Accelerated ETFs®, Accelerated Plus ETF®, Accelerated Return ETFs®, Barrier ETF™, Buffer ETF™, Defined Outcome Bond ETF®, Defined Outcome ETFs™, Defined Protection ETF™, Define Your Future®, Enhanced ETF™, Floor ETF®, Innovator ETFs®, Leading The Defined Outcome ETF Revolution™, Managed Buffer ETFs®, Managed Outcome ETFs®, Step-Up™, Step-Up ETFs™, Target Protection ETF™ and all related names, logos, product and service names, designs, and slogans are the trademarks of Innovator Capital Management, LLC, its affiliates or licensors. Use of these terms is strictly prohibited without proper written authorization.

