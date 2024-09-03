RecycLiCo Battery Materials Welcomes Maryam Rasouli, Ph.D. as Principal Engineer

SURREY, British Columbia, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (“RecycLiCo” or the “Company”), (TSX.V: AMY | OTCQB: AMYZF| FSE: ID4), a pioneer in the field of lithium-ion battery recycling technology, is pleased to announce the hiring of Dr. Maryam Rasouli as Principal Engineer, specializing in hydrometallurgy. Dr. Rasouli brings to the Company a wealth of expertise in chemical and materials engineering, particularly in aqueous chemistry, lithium-ion battery cathode active material precursor (pCAM) synthesis and net-zero and circular economy solutions, all of which will contribute to realizing RecycLiCo’s vision of a sustainable future for off-spec scrap and end-of-life battery materials.



Dr. Rasouli’s extensive experience as a materials engineer and chemist includes work with advanced recycling technologies for lithium and nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) from end-of-life batteries, the efficient extraction of zinc, cadmium, nickel, and cobalt from secondary waste solids and metal extraction techniques focusing on precious metal recovery solvent extraction processes and synthetic chemistry, including the synthesis of layered double hydroxides (LDH), materials similar to pCAM, and metalloenzymes.

"We are excited to welcome Dr. Rasouli to our team," said Richard Sadowsky, RecycLiCo’s Interim Chief Executive Officer. "Her background, skill-set and passion for developing innovative chemical engineering solutions will be instrumental to the commercial implementation of our battery recycling and upcycling processes."

Dr. Rasouli holds a Ph.D. in Materials Engineering from the University of British Columbia (UBC) and a Master’s Degree in Inorganic Chemistry from the Institute for Advanced Studies in Basic Sciences (IASBS), Zanjan, Iran.

Prior to joining RecycLiCo, Dr. Rasouli worked as a process engineer at Hatch, where she designed hydrometallurgical processes for recycling lithium-ion batteries. She has also worked as a consulting chemist, designing amino-oxo-chelating reagents specifically for the recovery of metals from mining wastes.

About RecycLiCo

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. is a battery materials company specializing in sustainable lithium-ion battery recycling and materials production. RecycLiCo has developed advanced technologies that efficiently recover battery-grade materials from lithium-ion batteries, addressing the global demand for environmentally friendly solutions in energy storage. With minimal processing steps and up to 99% extraction of lithium, cobalt, nickel, and manganese, the patented, closed-loop hydrometallurgical process turns lithium-ion battery waste into battery-grade cathode precursor, lithium hydroxide, and lithium carbonate for direct integration into the re- manufacturing of new lithium-ion batteries.

