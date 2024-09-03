Stereotaxis Robotic Technology to be Featured during Heart Rhythm Society’s HRX Congress

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stereotaxis (NYSE: STXS), a pioneer and global leader in surgical robotics for minimally invasive endovascular intervention, today announced that its technology will be prominently featured during the upcoming HRX digital health conference taking place September 5-7, 2024, in Atlanta, Georgia.



HRX, an initiative pioneered by the Heart Rhythm Society (HRS), is focused on exploring digital technologies that advance the boundaries of innovation in cardiovascular medicine.

Stereotaxis CEO, David Fischel, will participate in a roundtable discussion titled “The EP Lab of the Future” on September 5th beginning at 4:45 PM EDT. On September 6th at 9:45 AM EDT, Mr. Fischel will join a distinguished panel of experts, including Dr. Ben D’Souza, Dr. Dan Cooper, and Dr. Peter Weiss for a Joint Session of the Society of Cardiac Robotic Navigation and HRS titled “The Role of Robotics in Present and Future Care of Heart Rhythm Patients.” These sessions highlight the increasing awareness and relevance of robotic technology in improving patient outcomes and advancing the field of cardiac rhythm management.

“We appreciate the opportunity to participate in these discussions with the HRX community as we jointly define a future in which patients and providers benefit from the promise of robotics, connectivity, and digital innovations,” said David Fischel.

About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis (NYSE: STXS) is a pioneer and global leader in innovative surgical robotics for minimally invasive endovascular intervention. Its mission is the discovery, development and delivery of robotic systems, instruments, and information solutions for the interventional laboratory. These innovations help physicians provide unsurpassed patient care with robotic precision and safety, expand access to minimally invasive therapy, and enhance the productivity, connectivity, and intelligence in the operating room. Stereotaxis technology has been used to treat over 100,000 patients across the United States, Europe, Asia, and elsewhere. For more information, please visit www.stereotaxis.com.

