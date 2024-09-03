Food Lion Feeds Nourishes More Than 300 Communities in 10 Years Through Pantry Makeovers

Associates volunteer more than 900 hours during The Great Pantry Makeover

SALISBURY, N.C., Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food Lion Feeds is transforming 38 community feeding partner pantries across its 10-state operating area through its annual initiative, The Great Pantry Makeover. This effort, which includes remodeling and stocking food pantries, also expands access to nutritious food while addressing food insecurity. Food Lion associates will also provide more than 900 volunteer hours through its largest associate volunteer effort. Food Lion Feeds was founded in 2014 by Food Lion to address food insecurity in the towns and cities it serves.



The Great Pantry Makeover takes place every September to align with Hunger Action Month, a time when Food Lion Feeds deepens its extensive existing relationship with Feeding America. The partnership highlights the impact food can have on a person’s life and inspires action to end hunger in their communities. Since 2015, Food Lion Feeds has renovated or supported more than 320 food pantries through The Great Pantry Makeover.

“At Food Lion, we believe no one should have to choose between dinner and rent or gas and groceries,” said Kevin Durkee, Manager, Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion. “When we collaborate with our community feeding partners to create innovative solutions, such as pantry makeovers, we increase access to nutritious food so our neighbors and their families can have the nourishment they deserve.”

Now in its 10th year, Food Lion associates support these local transformations. During this 30-day effort, they volunteer for activities such as painting and cleaning pantries or installing shelving, freezers, coolers and other equipment to expand capacity for fresh fruits, vegetables and other items. Additionally, Food Lion associates will stock each food pantry with more than 3,000 pounds of shelf-stable food provided by Food Lion Feeds.

Food Lion Feeds is providing the following pantries with makeovers:

Food Pantry Partner City State Harvest Ministries, Inc. Delmar DE Bay Shore Community Church / Blessings Unlimited Millsboro DE St. Patrick’s Center Wilmington DE Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church Albany GA Feeding the Valley Food Bank - Albany Albany GA Miracle Baptist Church Hephzibah GA Springfield Missionary Baptist - Food Distribution Center Reidsville GA Soul Station Ministries Tunnel Hill GA God’s Storehouse, Inc. Vidalia GA Beauty Spot Missionary Baptist Church Outreach Ministry Fayetteville NC Melfield United Church of Christ Haw River NC Hildebran United Methodist Church Hildebran NC Onslow Community Outreach Jacksonville NC Southeastern Community Action Partnership Elizabethtown NC Yokefellow Ministry of Greater Statesville Statesville NC Believer’s Home Fellowship Tabor City NC Concerned Citizens of Tillery Tillery NC Second Season Thrift Store and Neighborhood Pantry Waynesville NC Blue Ridge Opportunity Commission, Inc. Wilkesboro NC Manna from Heaven Ministry Wingate NC St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church Bishopville SC Allen African Methodist Episcopal Church Edisto Food Pantry Edisto Island SC Bethlehem Baptist Church Edgefield SC Blessed Hands Food Pantry Goose Creek SC Greater St. James Temple Inman SC Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Swansea Outreach Foundation Swansea SC Project ResΩ (Project Rescue) Chattanooga TN Vine Ridge Baptist Church 5 Loaves Food Pantry Crawford TN The Salvation Army, Johnson City Corps Johnson City TN CornerstoneFOCCUS, Inc. Kenbridge VA A Hand Up Community Resource Center Richmond VA Crusade for Christ Christian Church Ministries Richmond VA The Lion’s Share Food Pantry Roanoke VA The Agape Center New River Valley Christiansburg VA Piney Grove Baptist Church Virginia Beach VA Grove Christian Outreach Center Williamsburg VA The Salvation Army, Clarksburg Corps Clarksburg WV Pentecostal Holiness Church White Sulphur Springs WV



Through Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion has helped to provide more than 1 billion meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. For more information on Food Lion Feeds’ commitment to ending hunger, visit foodlion.com/feeds.

About Food Lion

Food Lion is an omnichannel grocery retailer committed to nourishing its neighbors. More than 82,000 associates across 1,100+ stores deliver an easy, fresh and affordable shopping experience throughout 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. With a focus on hunger relief, Food Lion is a pioneer in food rescue. In 2014, Food Lion Feeds was created and has since donated more than 1.2 billion meals to those who are food insecure. The retailer has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. Founded and based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit foodlion.com.

Food Lion Feeds Nourishes More Than 300 Communities in 10 Years Through Pantry Makeovers During the Food Lion Feeds annual initiative, The Great Pantry Makeover, Food Lion associates support the effort by volunteering their time to plant gardens, paint and clean pantries or install shelving, freezers, coolers and other equipment to expand capacity for fresh fruits, vegetables and other items. Food Lion Associates Stock Food at The Great Pantry Makeover During the Food Lion Feeds annual initiative, The Great Pantry Makeover, Food Lion associates support the effort by volunteering their time to stock the pantry with food to increase access to fresh fruits, vegetables and other items. Food Lion Associates Pain at The Great Pantry Makeover During the Food Lion Feeds annual initiative, The Great Pantry Makeover, Food Lion associates support the effort by volunteering their time to paint. Food Lion Associates Plant Gardens at The Great Pantry Makeover During the Food Lion Feeds annual initiative, The Great Pantry Makeover, Food Lion associates support the effort by volunteering their time to plant gardens.

