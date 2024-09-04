Global Patient Positioning Systems Market Size, Share, And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Patient Positioning Systems Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The patient positioning systems market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.3 billion in 2023 to $1.37 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing demand for minimally invasive procedure, growing emphasis on patient safety, aging population.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Patient Positioning Systems Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The patient positioning systems market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $1.68 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising prevalence of obesity, increasing demand for minimally invasive procedure, expanding applications, emphasis on patient safety and comfort, increasing surgical procedures.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Patient Positioning Systems Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=9906&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The Patient Positioning Systems Market

Growth in the number of surgeries is expected to propel the growth of the patient positioning systems market going forward. Surgery refers to an invasive procedure where tissues are cut or destroyed to structurally alter or repair the human body. Patient positioning systems are used in a variety of surgeries, including orthopedics, cardiology, and others, to ensure that the patient is in the best possible position for the procedure.

Explore The Report Store To Make A Direct Purchase Of The Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/patient-positioning-systems-global-market-report

Which Market Players Are Driving The Patient Positioning Systems Market Growth?

Key players in the patient positioning systems market include Medtronic PLC, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., Stryker Corporation, Steris Corporation, Span America Medical Systems Inc., Skytron LLC.

What Are The Emerging Trends Shaping The Patient Positioning Systems Market Size?

Robotic patient positioning systems are a key trend gaining popularity in the patient positioning systems market. Major companies in the patient positioning systems sector are focused on developing robotic patient positioning systems to decrease the burden and improve patient outcomes.

How Is The Global Patient Positioning Systems Market Segmented?

1) By Product: Tables, Surgical Tables, Radiolucent Imaging Tables, Examination Tables, Other Products

2) By Application: Surgery, Diagnostics, Other Application

3) By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Diagnostic Laboratories, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Patient Positioning Systems Market

North America was the largest region in the patient positioning systems market in 2023. The regions covered in the patient positioning systems market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Patient Positioning Systems Market Definition

Patient positioning systems are devices used to situate or immobilize patients during procedures such as surgery and imaging to obtain better images. Its primary function is to protect patients' physical health and safety before, during, and after the procedure.

Patient Positioning Systems Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

•Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global patient positioning systems market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Patient Positioning Systems Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on patient positioning systems market size, patient positioning systems market drivers and trends, patient positioning systems market major players, patient positioning systems competitors' revenues, patient positioning systems market positioning, and patient positioning systems market growth across geographies. The patient positioning systems market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Medical Robotics Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/medical-robotics-global-market-report

Pharmacies and Drug Stores Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pharmacies-and-drug-stores-global-market-report

Virtual Reality In Healthcare Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/virtual-reality-in-healthcare-global-market-report

What Does The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model (GMM), is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.