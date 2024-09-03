Atossa Therapeutics to Present at H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference

SEATTLE, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATOS) (“Atossa” or the “Company”), today announced its participation in the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference. The event, scheduled for September 9-11, 2024, will be held both in-person and virtually.



Steven Quay, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat and meet with investors. A recording of the fireside chat will be available here at 7:00 a.m. EDT on Monday, September 9, 2024 or in the Investors section of the Company’s website under Events & Presentations. Investors wishing to arrange one-on-one meetings with Atossa management should contact their H.C. Wainwright representative.

About Atossa Therapeutics

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines in areas of significant unmet medical need in oncology with a focus on using (Z)-endoxifen to prevent and treat breast cancer. For more information, please visit www.atossatherapeutics.com.

