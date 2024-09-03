Chromocell to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference

FREEHOLD, N.J., Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chromocell Therapeutics Corporation (“Chromocell”, or the “Company”), (NYSE American: CHRO), a pioneer in the development of non-opioid pain treatment therapeutics, today announced that it will be featured as a presenting company at the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference.



Frank Knuettel, CEO of Chromocell, will provide an overview of the Company's business during the presentation. If you are an institutional investor, and would like to listen to the Company’s presentation, please click on the following conference registration link:

www.hcwevents.com/annualconference.

The virtual presentation will be available after September 9th, at 7:00 A.M. (ET).

Further, investors and interested parties can access a webcast of the presentation through the Investor section of Chromocell’s website. The Company will also provide an archived replay of the presentation, available for at least 30 days following the event.

This conference appearance offers an opportunity for Chromocell to showcase its progress and strategy in pioneering innovative non-opioid pain treatment therapeutics with a focus on modulating NaV1.7 receptors responsible for sensing and transmitting pain in the peripheral nervous system (“PNS”).



For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please visit H.C. Wainwright’s conference page here or alternatively reach out directly to your institutional salesperson.

About Chromocell

Chromocell Therapeutics Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing novel, non-opioid, non-addictive therapeutics to alleviate pain and other associated medical conditions. The Company’s initial clinical focus is to selectively target the sodium ion-channel known as NaV1.7 for the treatment of various types of chronic neuropathic pain and acute and chronic eye pain. The Company’s portfolio also includes pre-clinical work on other sodium channel receptor subtypes, and the Company intends to explore these and other compounds for the treatment of additional pain indications. For company updates and to learn more about Chromocell, visit www.chromocell.com or follow us on social media.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company’s current expectations. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, references to the Company’s expectations regarding (i) the amount of shares of Common Stock to be repurchased under the Repurchase Plan, if any, (ii) the Company’s belief that the trading price of its Common Stock does not reflect its clinical progress, (iii) the Company’s plans and ability to successfully develop and commercialize compounds, (iv) the Company’s belief that its portfolio of therapeutics will be suitable for neuropathic and chronic pain, (v) the Company’s plan and ability to successfully develop its intellectual properly independently or with partners, (vi) the Company’s ability to conduct repurchases in accordance with applicable laws and regulations, (vii) our ability to enhance stockholder value and (viii) the impact of laws and regulations. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to (i) the Company expending its limited resources to pursue a compound or indication and failing to capitalize on different compounds or indications that may be more profitable or for which there is a greater likelihood of success and the Company potentially not being successful in discovering, developing and commercializing additional compounds, (ii) the Company needing to establish its market development capabilities to commercialize its products with the failure to do so potentially resulting in an inability to generate any revenue, (iii) there being no guarantee that the trading price of the Company’s Common Stock will be indicative of the Company’s clinical progress, and (iv) the Company’s ability to successfully develop its intellectual property and portfolio. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The information in this press release is provided only as of the date of this press release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release based on new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

For Investor Inquiries:

Mike Moyer

Managing Director, LifeSci Advisors, LLC

mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.