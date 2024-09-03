Experienced business leader with extensive commercial experience in Magnetic Resonance Imaging

DURHAM, NC and LONDON, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polarean Imaging plc (AIM: POLX) (“Polarean” or the “Company”), a commercial-stage medical device leader in advanced Magnetic Resonance Imaging ("MRI") of the lungs, is pleased to announce the appointment of Alan Huang, PhD as Vice President of Sales.



Dr. Huang brings extensive knowledge and 15 years of experience in the medical device industry, with specific expertise in MRI and MRI-based technologies. He is skilled in executing strategic plans and driving revenue growth of novel technologies. Dr. Huang joins Polarean after nearly 12 years at Philips Healthcare, where he held various roles, most recently as North American Business Leader for the MRI business unit. In this role, he was directly responsible for P&L management and directing the sales and marketing teams. Dr. Huang also developed strategic plans for market growth, supported the reorganization of the commercial organization to sharpen its focus on key markets, and hired channel partners to assist in the management of the business in non-core markets.

As VP of Sales, Dr. Huang will be responsible for driving Polarean’s sales strategy and leading the Company’s expanding sales team as it accelerates the market adoption of its pulmonary functional Xenon MRI platform technology . He will focus on expanding the technology’s footprint in academic medical centers and driving utilization across the growing install base, enabling improved characterization and management of chronic lung disease for patients and their clinicians.

Dr. Huang holds a PhD in Biomedical Engineering from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore, MD, and a double Bachelor of Science degree in Neurobiology and Electrical and Computer Engineering from the University of Texas at Austin.

Christopher von Jako, PhD, CEO of Polarean, said: “I am extremely delighted to welcome Alan to the Polarean team as our VP of Sales. Having gotten to know him over the past year during our collaboration with Philips, I am confident that he brings a wealth of experience and insights that will greatly complement our current commercial team. This appointment comes at an ideal time following our recent financing, as we aim to expand our sales infrastructure with best-in-class talent to accelerate the adoption of our Xenon MRI technology. Alan's extensive experience at Philips, where he successfully grew their MR business and built strong relationships with a large number of academic medical centers and clinicians across the US, makes him a tremendous asset to Polarean.”

Alan Huang, PhD, VP of Sales at Polarean, said: "In my previous roles in diagnostic MRI and Radiation Therapy solutions, I recognized the potential of Polarean’s Xenon MRI technology to significantly improve the characterization and management of chronic lung diseases. Through the Philips partnership with Polarean and numerous conversations with customers, I became more aware of the significant unmet clinical need and was impressed by the Company’s innovative approach. I am excited to join Polarean and work with the team to expand the reach of Xenon MRI platform technology across the pulmonary clinical community."



About Polarean

Polarean is a revenue-generating medical imaging technology company revolutionizing pulmonary medicine through direct visualization of lung function by introducing the power and safety of MRI to the respiratory healthcare community. This community is in desperate need of modern solutions to accurately assess lung function. The Company strives to optimize lung health and prevent avoidable loss by illuminating hidden disease, addressing the global unmet medical needs of more than 500 million patients worldwide suffering from chronic respiratory disease. Polarean is a leader in the field of hyperpolarization science and has successfully developed the first and only hyperpolarized Xenon MRI inhaled contrast agent, XENOVIEW™, which is now FDA-approved in the United States. Polarean is dedicated to researching, developing, and commercializing innovative imaging solutions with its non-invasive and radiation-free pulmonary functional MRI platform. This comprehensive drug-device platform encompasses the proprietary Xenon gas blend, gas hyperpolarization system, as well as software and accessories, facilitating fully integrated modern respiratory imaging operations. Founded in 2012, with offices in Durham, NC, and London, United Kingdom, Polarean is committed to increasing global awareness of and broad access to its XENOVIEW MRI technology platform. For the latest news and information about Polarean, please visit www.polarean.com .





XENOVIEW IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Indication

XENOVIEW™, prepared from the Xenon Xe 129 Gas Blend, is a hyperpolarized contrast agent indicated for use with magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) for evaluation of lung ventilation in adults and pediatric patients aged 12 years and older.

Limitations of Use

XENOVIEW has not been evaluated for use with lung perfusion imaging.

CONTRAINDICATIONS

None.

Warnings and Precautions

Risk of Decreased Image Quality from Supplemental Oxygen: Supplemental oxygen administered simultaneously with XENOVIEW inhalation can cause degradation of image quality. For patients on supplemental oxygen, withhold oxygen inhalation for two breaths prior to XENOVIEW inhalation, and resume oxygen inhalation immediately following the imaging breath hold.

Risk of Transient Hypoxia: Inhalation of an anoxic gas such as XENOVIEW may cause transient hypoxemia in susceptible patients. Monitor all patients for oxygen desaturation and symptoms of hypoxemia and treat as clinically indicated.

Adverse Reactions

Adverse Reactions in Adult Patients: The adverse reactions (> one patient) in efficacy trials were oropharyngeal pain, headache, and dizziness. Adverse Reactions in Pediatric and Adolescent Patients: In published literature in pediatric patients aged 6 to 18, transient adverse reactions were reported: blood oxygen desaturation, heart rate elevation, numbness, tingling, dizziness, and euphoria. In at least one published study of pediatric patients aged 6 to 18 years, transient decrease in SpO2% and transient increase in heart rate was reported following hyperpolarized xenon Xe 129 administration. XENOVIEW is not approved for use in pediatric patients less than 12 years of age.

Please see full prescribing information at www.xenoview.net.





Contact Information:



Polarean:

Chuck Osborne

Chief Financial Officer

+1 (919) 206-7900, ext. 117

cosborne@polarean.com





Polarean Investors:

Anna Dunphy / Phillip Marriage

+44 (0)20 7933 8780

polarean@wallbrookpr.com





Polarean Media Contact:

Alexis Opp

+1 (919) 206-7900, ext. 145

aopp@polarean.com





General inquiries: info@polarean.com

Follow Polarean on LinkedIn here

Alan Huang, PhD, as Vice President of Sales Experienced business leader with extensive commercial experience in MRI

