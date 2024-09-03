MDWerks’ Two Trees Beverage Subsidiary Partners with Green Glass Global to Augment Sales Initiatives

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla., Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MDWerks, Inc. (“MDWerks” or the “Company”) (OTC: MDWK), a forward-thinking company leading the charge in the world of sustainable technology, today announced that its award-winning Two Trees Beverage Company (“Two Trees”) subsidiary has retained Green Glass Global, a leading independent wine and spirits broker, to place Two Trees® and Tim Smith Spirits® branded products in front of key purchasing decisionmakers nationwide, including at major on- and off-premise chains, independent direct buyers, and an expanded group of distributors.



Steven Laker, CEO of MDWerks, commented, “Green Glass Global’s team of highly experienced, well-connected consultants provides Two Trees with specialized sales support and new exposure to critical target accounts across the country. We plan to leverage Green Glass Global’s sales team and longstanding industry relationships, including with some of the largest blue-chip chain retailers in the US, to expand Two Trees’ sales footprint and drive growth.”

Bob McLachlan, Founder Partner of Green Glass Global, added, “Two Trees Beverage Company’s differentiated brands, focus on sustainability, and award-winning whiskeys with distinguished flavor profiles will resonate with our purchase audiences. We are thrilled to be kicking off this partnership and look forward to a long and mutually beneficial relationship.”

About MDWerks, Inc.

MDWerks, Inc. (“MDWerks”) (OTC: MDWK) is a forward-thinking company that is leading the charge in the world of sustainable technology. As a prominent provider of energy wave technologies, MDWerks is committed to developing innovative solutions that help businesses reduce their energy costs and drive business value. For more information, please visit https://mdwerksinc.com/.

MDWerks’ wholly owned subsidiary, Two Trees Beverage Company, is headquartered deep in the Appalachian Mountain country, creating fine spirits, aged sustainably. Two Trees’ fine spirits brands, including Two Trees® and Tim Smith Spirits®, have received multiple industry awards, including recent recognition at the 2022 Sip Awards, the 2022 Fifty Best Awards, and the 2023 Best of Asheville. For more information, please visit https://twotreesdistilling.com/.

MDWerks’ wholly owned subsidiary, RF Specialties, LLC (“RFS”) addresses companies’ most pressing challenges by implementing automated radio frequency technology systems in a sustainable way reducing energy costs and increasing speed to market when compared to traditional methods. For more information, please visit https://www.rfspecialtiesus.com/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are predictive in nature and are identified by the use of the terms “will,” “look forward to” and “aim,” and similar words indicating possible future expectations, events or actions. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about our business and our industry, and are not guarantees of our future performance. These statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond our ability to control or predict, which may cause actual events to be materially different from those expressed or implied herein. The Company has provided additional information about the risks facing our business in its most recent annual report on Form 10-K, and any subsequent periodic and current reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K, filed by it with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements set forth herein and in the filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission identified above, which you should read in their entirety before making an investment decision with respect to our securities. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

