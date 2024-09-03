Mount Logan Capital Inc. Strategically Expands Canadian Presence Appointing Scott Chan to Support Capital Markets and IR

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mount Logan Capital Inc. (Cboe Canada: MLC) (“Mount Logan” or the “Company”) today announced Scott Chan, CFA, MBA, joined the Company as of August 2024. Mr. Chan's addition reflects Mount Logan’s focus on strategically expanding relationships across the Canadian financial services market, including broader investor outreach, improved capital markets relationships and greater engagement with strategic partners and platforms.

In his role as Director, Canada of Mount Logan, Mr. Chan will be responsible for developing and executing upon Mount Logan's efforts to increase its visibility in the markets in which it operates, consistent with management’s stated objectives.

Mount Logan's CEO, Ted Goldthorpe, expressed confidence in the onboarding of Mr. Chan, emphasizing his 20+ years of experience in asset management and financial services, both as an investor and an operator.

An industry veteran, Mr. Chan has expertise in buy- and sell- side analysis, institutional sales, and client engagement. His track record includes a thirteen-year tenure as Managing Director and Financial Services Equity Analyst at Canaccord Genuity. During his time there, he provided comprehensive coverage of Mount Logan alongside other industry peers, major Canadian banks, and life insurance companies. Prior to his role at Canaccord Genuity, Mr. Chan gained experience at various asset management firms with diverse investment strategies, including Acuity Investment Management and CI Financial Corp. A Chartered Financial Analyst, Mr. Chan earned an Honors in Business Administration and Commercial Studies from Western University and an MBA from Concordia’s John Molson School of Business.

"I am thrilled to join Mount Logan's team. Alternative asset management and insurance solutions are two of the fastest-growing segments in finance today. There is a clear path for solid organic growth supported by a stable, long-term capital base, complemented by Mount Logan’s proactive approach towards M&A in North America to add further scale,” commented Mr. Chan.

About Mount Logan Capital Inc.

Mount Logan Capital Inc. is an alternative asset management and insurance solutions company that is focused on public and private debt securities in the North American market and the reinsurance of annuity products, primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiaries Mount Logan Management LLC (“ML Management”) and Ability Insurance Company (“Ability”), respectively. The Company also actively sources, evaluates, underwrites, manages, monitors and primarily invests in loans, debt securities, and other credit-oriented instruments that present attractive risk-adjusted returns and present low risk of principal impairment through the credit cycle.

Ability is a Nebraska domiciled insurer and reinsurer of long-term care policies acquired by Mount Logan in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021. Ability is unique in the insurance industry in that its long-term care portfolio’s morbidity risk has been largely re-insured to third parties, and Ability is no longer insuring or re-insuring new long-term care risk.

