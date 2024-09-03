Simtra BioPharma Solutions Appoints Dr. Mike Schaefers as Chief Commercial Officer

Parsippany, NJ, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simtra BioPharma Solutions, a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in sterile injectables, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Mike Schaefers, Ph.D., as Chief Commercial Officer and Head of Business Development. In this role, Dr. Schaefers will oversee global commercial operations, driving business growth, enhancing customer relationships, and leading the company’s market expansion efforts.

Dr. Schaefers brings extensive experience from leadership roles at LTS Lohmann Therapie-Systeme AG, Aenova Holding GmbH, and West Pharmaceutical Services. At LTS, Dr. Schaefers served as Chief Commercial Officer and managed a global team across Germany, the U.S., and China. Throughout his career, he has successfully developed strategies that significantly contributed to business growth, managed business collaborations as well as partnerships and led key acquisitions and integration activities.

“Dr. Mike Schaefers has a unique blend of strategic insight and hands-on operational expertise,” said Franco Negron, CEO of Simtra BioPharma Solutions. “Mike understands the complexities of our industry and will be a key driver in our efforts to enhance our market presence and deliver exceptional value to our clients.”

“I am thrilled to join Simtra BioPharma Solutions at such an exciting time in the company’s growth,” said Dr. Mike Schaefers. “I look forward to working with the talented team here to continue building on Simtra’s success and to contribute to the company’s ongoing mission of excellence in the CDMO space.”

Holding a Ph.D. in Inorganic Chemistry from Ruhr University Bochum, Dr. Schaefers has also completed executive leadership programs and is an active member of industry associations.





About Simtra BioPharma Solutions:

As the premier, independently owned Contract Development Manufacturing Organization with more than 65 years of sterile injectable manufacturing expertise, Simtra BioPharma Solutions offers world-class cGMP sterile fill and finish, technical expertise, quality service, and a uniquely collaborative approach to support our customers’ strategic objectives.



Biotech and pharmaceutical companies partner with us when they need to take their molecule to market, whether launching an innovation globally, improving a formulation, or proactively mitigating risk to grow their business.



