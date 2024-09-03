Hiker Injured on West Rattlesnake Mountain in Holderness

CONTACT:

Sgt. Alex Lopashanski

CO Joseph Canfield

September 3, 2024

Holderness, NH – On Friday, August 30, 2024, at 12:50 p.m., Holderness Fire-Rescue, Sandwich Fire-Rescue, Center Harbor Fire-Rescue, Moultonborough Fire-Rescue, Plymouth Fire-Rescue, and New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers responded to the Pasture Trail on West Rattlesnake Mountain for a reported injured hiker.

First responders located Elizabeth Gerlach of Newton, MA, approximately 0.5 miles from the trailhead with an injured ankle. Gerlach was treated and carried off the mountain in a litter to the trailhead. She was transported to Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth by Plymouth Fire-Rescue.

New Hampshire Fish and Game relies heavily upon volunteer rescue groups to complete the mission of search and rescue in the woodlands of the state. The public is encouraged to help support search and rescue activities in the state by purchasing a Hike Safe card. New Hampshire Fish and Game also reminds hikers to prepare themselves before venturing out into the wilderness, including packing the ten essential items: map, compass, warm clothing, extra food and water, headlamp, fire starter, first aid kit, whistle, rain/wind jackets and pants, and a knife. For additional information, please visit www.hikeSafe.com.