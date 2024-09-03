Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,289 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,762 in the last 365 days.

Hiker Injured on West Rattlesnake Mountain in Holderness

CONTACT:
Sgt. Alex Lopashanski
CO Joseph Canfield
September 3, 2024

Holderness, NH – On Friday, August 30, 2024, at 12:50 p.m., Holderness Fire-Rescue, Sandwich Fire-Rescue, Center Harbor Fire-Rescue, Moultonborough Fire-Rescue, Plymouth Fire-Rescue, and New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers responded to the Pasture Trail on West Rattlesnake Mountain for a reported injured hiker.

First responders located Elizabeth Gerlach of Newton, MA, approximately 0.5 miles from the trailhead with an injured ankle. Gerlach was treated and carried off the mountain in a litter to the trailhead. She was transported to Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth by Plymouth Fire-Rescue.

New Hampshire Fish and Game relies heavily upon volunteer rescue groups to complete the mission of search and rescue in the woodlands of the state. The public is encouraged to help support search and rescue activities in the state by purchasing a Hike Safe card. New Hampshire Fish and Game also reminds hikers to prepare themselves before venturing out into the wilderness, including packing the ten essential items: map, compass, warm clothing, extra food and water, headlamp, fire starter, first aid kit, whistle, rain/wind jackets and pants, and a knife. For additional information, please visit www.hikeSafe.com.

Like this:

Like Loading...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Hiker Injured on West Rattlesnake Mountain in Holderness

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more