Prenatal DNA Sequencing Global Market 2024 To Reach $4.56 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 15.5%

Prenatal DNA Sequencing Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The prenatal DNA sequencing market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $4.56 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.5%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The prenatal DNA sequencing market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.23 billion in 2023 to $2.56 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to changing patient preferences, medical advancements and research, non-invasive testing adoption, rising maternal age, improved accuracy and reliability.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Prenatal DNA Sequencing Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The prenatal DNA sequencing market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $4.56 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to consumer demand for early detection, rising maternal age and pregnancy risks, public health initiatives, regulatory support and guidelines, advancements in data analysis.

Growth Driver Of The Prenatal DNA Sequencing Market

The increasing prevalence of cancer is expected to propel the growth of the prenatal DNA sequencing market going forward. Cancer refers to a disease in which a few body cells grow uncontrollably and spread to other parts. Prenatal DNA sequencing in cancer is used to detect fetal aneuploidy in maternal plasma and to identify cancer in the fetus. The sequencing reveals the inherited or germline DNA changes that raise a person's chance of developing cancer.

Who Are The Key Players Shaping The Prenatal DNA Sequencing Market Trends?

Key players in the prenatal DNA sequencing market include Agilent Technologies Inc., BGI Group, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Illumina Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings.

What Are The Dominant Trends In Prenatal DNA Sequencing Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the prenatal DNA sequencing market are focused on developing compliance solutions such as CE-IVD compliance solutions to provide a next-generation sequencing (NGS) approach to noninvasive prenatal testing (NIPT). CE-IVD refers to the European regulatory compliance marking for in vitro diagnostic medical devices.

How Is The Global Prenatal DNA Sequencing Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Genetic Diseases, Nonhereditary Diseases

2) By Application: Hemophilia, Down Syndrome, Cystic Fibrosis, Autism, DiGeorge Syndrome, AIDS (Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome), Cancer, Other Applications

3) By End User: Academic Research, Clinical Research, Hospitals And Clinics, Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Prenatal DNA Sequencing Market

North America was the largest region in the prenatal DNA sequencing market in 2023. The regions covered in the prenatal DNA sequencing market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Prenatal DNA Sequencing Market Definition

Prenatal DNA sequencing refers to a method of sequencing the DNA of an unborn baby by using the blood sample from the mother that helps to reveal the full genetic code of the unborn baby. It is used to detect fetal disorders or diseases.

Prenatal DNA Sequencing Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

•Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global prenatal DNA sequencing market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Prenatal DNA Sequencing Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on prenatal DNA sequencing market size, prenatal DNA sequencing market drivers and trends, prenatal DNA sequencing market major players, prenatal DNA sequencing competitors' revenues, prenatal DNA sequencing market positioning, and prenatal DNA sequencing market growth across geographies. The prenatal DNA sequencing market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

