Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Therapeutics Global Market 2024 To Reach $1.35 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 4.1%

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Therapeutics Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The post-traumatic stress disorder therapeutics market size is expected to see steady growth in the next few years. It will grow to $1.35 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate of 4.1%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The post-traumatic stress disorder therapeutics market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.09 billion in 2023 to $1.15 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased awareness, trauma incidence, government initiatives, advancements in diagnostic tools, stigma reduction, psychological support programs, veteran healthcare focus.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Therapeutics Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The post-traumatic stress disorder therapeutics market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $1.35 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to expanded access to mental health services, government mental health policies, biological and neurological research, PTSD in non-military populations, crisis response planning.

Growth Driver Of The Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Therapeutics Market

The rise in the burden of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) cases across the globe are expected to propel the growth of the post-traumatic stress disorder therapeutics market going forward. Post-traumatic stress disorder refers to a disorder that develops in people who have experienced a scary, shocking, or dangerous event. Post-traumatic stress disorder treatment such as psychotherapy and medication can help to regain a sense of control over their life.

Who Are the Leading Competitors in the Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Therapeutics Market Share?

Key players in the post-traumatic stress disorder therapeutics market include Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Bionomics Limited, Apotex Inc., Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co Ltd., Eli Lilly and Compan.

Which Key Trends Are Driving Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Therapeutics Market Growth?

Strategic collaborations, funding, and investments have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the post-traumatic stress disorder therapeutics market. Major companies operating in the market are developing strategic collaborations and investing in the companies to strengthen their position in the market.

How Is The Global Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Therapeutics Market Segmented?

1) By Drug Class: Antidepressants, Anti-Anxiety, Antihypertensive, Monoamine Oxidase (MAOs), Antipsychotics Or Second Generation Antipsychotics (SGOs), Beta-Blockers, Other Classes

2) By Age Group: Pediatric, Geriatric, Adult

3) By End User: Mental Health Center, Hospitals, Outpatient Clinics, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Therapeutics Market

North America was the largest region in the post-traumatic stress disorder therapeutics market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the post-traumatic stress disorder therapeutics market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Therapeutics Market Definition

Post-traumatic stress disorder therapeutics refers to therapeutics used to treat post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), a mental health condition triggered by either experiencing it or witnessing it. Post-traumatic stress disorder treatment helps to improve patients thinking power, changes in physical activity & regain a sense of control over life. The mode of treatment applied for post-traumatic stress disorder includes medication, therapies, self-care & nutrition.

