Global Point of Care Diagnostics Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

Point of Care Diagnostics Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The point of care diagnostics market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $66.28 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The point of care diagnostics market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $44.19 billion in 2023 to $47.75 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rise of chronic diseases, diagnostic accuracy improvements, shift in healthcare setting, healthcare cost pressures, consumer demand for convenience.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Point of Care Diagnostics Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The point of care diagnostics market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $66.28 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to remote healthcare needs, market expansion in emerging economies, personalized healthcare, focus on preventive healthcare, investment in research & development.

Growth Driver of The Point of Care Diagnostics Market

The increasing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases is driving the point of care (POC) diagnostics market forward. Chronic diseases are diseases that progress slowly over time and usually last 3 months or longer. Point-of-care diagnostics is very useful in the easy management of chronic diseases and is widely used because of the convenience factor.

Which Market Players Are Driving The Point of Care Diagnostics Market Growth?

Key players in the point of care diagnostics market include Abbott Laboratories, Siemens Healthineers AG, Beckman Coulter Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Instrumentation Laboratory Company.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share Analysis?

Major companies operating in the point-of-care (POC) diagnostics market are focused on developing technological innovations, such as rapid PCR systems, to gain a competitive edge in the market. A rapid PCR system is a type of polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test that can provide results in a shorter amount of time than traditional PCR tests.

How Is The Global Point of Care Diagnostics Market Segmented?

1) By Product: Glucose Monitoring Kits, Infectious Diseases Testing Kits, Pregnancy And Fertility Testing Kits, Hematology Testing Kits, Cardiometabolic Monitoring Kits, Urinalysis Testing Kits, Cholesterol Test Strips, Other Products

2) By Mode Of Prescription: Prescription Based Devices, OTC (Over-The-Counter) Based Devices

3) By End User: Professional Diagnostic Centers, Research Laboratories, Home Care, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Point of Care Diagnostics Market

North America was the largest region in the point of care diagnostics market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the point of care diagnostics market report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the point of care diagnostics market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Point of Care Diagnostics Market Definition

Point of care (POC) diagnostics refers to medical testing that can be performed at or near the site of patient care. It is used to provide fast and accurate results that can be used to guide immediate patient care decisions.

Point of Care Diagnostics Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global point of care diagnostics market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Point of Care Diagnostics Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on point of care diagnostics market size, point of care diagnostics market drivers and trends, point of care diagnostics market major players, point of care diagnostics competitors' revenues, point of care diagnostics market positioning, and point of care diagnostics market growth across geographies. The point of care diagnostics market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

