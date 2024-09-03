Werewolf Therapeutics to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference

WATERTOWN, Mass., Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (the “Company” or “Werewolf”) (Nasdaq: HOWL), an innovative biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of conditionally activated therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body’s immune system for the treatment of cancer, today announced that Daniel J. Hicklin, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Werewolf, and Randi Isaacs, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Werewolf, will participate in a fireside chat at 11:00 am ET on September 10, 2024, at the H.C. Wainwright Global Healthcare Conference, taking place September 9-11, 2024, in New York City, New York.

A webcast link for the H.C. Wainwright Conference event will be available at https://investors.werewolftx.com/news-and-events/events. An archived replay will be available for approximately 90 days following the event.

About Werewolf Therapeutics:

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc., is an innovative biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body’s immune system for the treatment of cancer and other immune-mediated conditions. We are leveraging our proprietary PREDATOR® platform to design conditionally activated molecules that stimulate both adaptive and innate immunity with the goal of addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies. Our INDUKINE™ molecules are intended to remain inactive in peripheral tissue yet activate selectively in the tumor microenvironment. Our most advanced clinical stage product candidates, WTX-124 and WTX-330, are systemically delivered, conditionally activated Interleukin-2 (IL-2), and Interleukin-12 (IL-12) INDUKINE molecules, respectively, for the treatment of solid tumors. We expect to advance WTX-124 in multiple tumor types as a single agent and in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor and WTX-330 in multiple tumor types or Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma as a single agent.

