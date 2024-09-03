Senti Bio to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senti Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNTI) (“Senti Bio” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company developing next-generation cell and gene therapies using its proprietary Gene Circuit platform, including SENTI-202, a Logic Gated off-the-shelf CAR-NK investigational cell therapy in Phase 1 clinical trials, today announced its participation at the following investor conferences:



H.C. Wainwright’s 26th Annual Global Investment Conference

Format: Presentation and 1x1 Meetings

Location: New York, NY

Please click here to access the pre-recorded presentation (available September 9, 2024, at 7:00 a.m. ET)



Format: Fireside Chat and 1x1 Meetings

Date: September 30, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. ET

Location: New York, NY

Please click here to access the live webcast



Archived replays can be accessed through the Events & Presentations section of the Senti Bio website and will be available for approximately 90 days following each event. For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email investors@sentbio.com.

About SENTI-202

SENTI-202 is a Logic Gated off-the-shelf chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (“CAR-NK”) cell therapy product candidate designed to selectively target and eliminate CD33 and/or FLT3 expressing hematologic malignancies, such as AML and myelodysplastic syndrome (“MDS”), while sparing healthy bone marrow cells. SENTI-202 has three main components. First, the OR GATE, which is an activating CAR that targets CD33 and FLT3. By targeting either or both of these antigens, SENTI-202 could effectively kill both the leukemic blasts and leukemic stem cells that form an important basis for AML disease. Second, the NOT GATE, which is designed to recognize the healthy cells and protect those healthy cells from being killed. Third, the calibrated-release IL-15 technology, which is designed to significantly increase cell persistence, expansion and activity of both the CAR- NK cells and the host immune cells. The NK cells used to construct SENTI-202 are sourced from healthy adult donors, which have been screened based on a set of criteria that reflect manufacturability and product quality, and are then cryopreserved prior to use in manufacturing to minimize variability. Senti Bio is currently enrolling adult patients with r/r CD33 and/or FLT3 expressing hematologic malignancies in a Phase 1 clinical trial for SENTI-202, which can be a potential first-in-class allogeneic treatment for AML/MDS patients. Senti Bio anticipates releasing initial clinical trial results for SENTI-202 by year-end 2024.

Senti Bio has published SENTI-202 preclinical data demonstrating the potential of Logic Gated CAR-NK cell therapy for the treatment of AML.

About Senti Bio

Senti Bio is a biotechnology company developing a new generation of cell and gene therapies for patients living with incurable diseases. To achieve this, Senti Bio is leveraging a synthetic biology platform called Gene Circuits to create therapies with enhanced precision and control. These Gene Circuits are designed to precisely kill cancer cells, spare healthy cells, increase specificity to target cells and control the expression of drugs even after administration. The Company’s wholly-owned pipeline utilizes off-the-shelf CAR-NK cells, outfitted with Gene Circuits, to target challenging liquid and solid tumor indications. Senti Bio has also preclinically demonstrated the potential breadth of Gene Circuits in other modalities, diseases outside of oncology, and continues to advance these capabilities through partnerships with Spark Therapeutics and BlueRock Therapeutics.

This press release and document contain certain statements that are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "could," "predict," "continue," "ongoing," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," "forecast," "seek," "target" and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections, and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations of Senti Bio's management and assumptions, whether or not identified in this document, and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Senti Bio's participation in upcoming conferences, expectations regarding Senti Bio's growth, strategy, progress and timing of its clinical trials for SENTI-202; the timing of availability of data from the ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial of SENTI-202; expectations regarding the anticipated dosing of patients and availability of data from clinical trials, and the timing thereof; the ability to initiate new clinical programs as well as statements about the potential attributes and benefits of Senti Bio's platform technology. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction, or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Senti Bio. Many factors could cause actual future results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document, including but not limited to: (i) changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political and legal conditions, (ii) changes in the competitive and highly regulated industries in which Senti Bio operates, variations in operating performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting Senti Bio's business, (iii) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts and other expectations, (iv) the risk of downturns and a changing regulatory landscape in Senti Bio's highly competitive industry, (v) risks relating to the uncertainty of any projected financial information with respect to Senti Bio, (vi) risks related to uncertainty in the timing or results of Senti Bio's clinical trial start up, clinical studies, patient enrollment, and GMP manufacturing startup activities, (vii) Senti Bio's dependence on third parties in connection with clinical trial startup, clinical studies, and GMP manufacturing activities, (viii) risks related to delays and other impacts from macroeconomic and geopolitical events, increasing rates of inflation and rising interest rates on business operations, (ix) risks related to the timing and utilization of the grant from CIRM, and (x) the success of any future research and development efforts by Senti Bio.

Availability of Other Information About Senti Biosciences, Inc.

For more information, please visit the Senti Bio website at https://www.sentibio.com or follow Senti Bio on X (formerly Twitter) (@SentiBio) and LinkedIn (Senti Biosciences). Investors and others should note that we communicate with our investors and the public using our company website (www.sentibio.com), including, but not limited to, company disclosures, investor presentations and FAQs, Securities and Exchange Commission filings, press releases, public conference call transcripts and webcast transcripts, as well as on X and LinkedIn. The information that we post on our website or on X or LinkedIn could be deemed to be material information. As a result, we encourage investors, the media and others interested to review the information that we post there on a regular basis. The contents of our website or social media shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

