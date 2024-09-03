Gaming Analytics Platform Blitz Chooses Magnite as Preferred SSP to Streamline Programmatic Strategy

Centralizing all programmatic deals through Magnite provides advertisers with more efficient access to Blitz’s diverse audience

NEW YORK, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blitz, a premier analytics platform offering real-time insights, stats, and improvement tools for gamers, has selected Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the largest independent sell-side advertising company, as its preferred SSP. This builds on a successful partnership that has seen Blitz’s gross revenue grow triple-digit percent on Magnite’s DV+ SSP in the first half of 2024. Blitz is concentrating all programmatic deals through Magnite to offer advertisers easier access to the company’s omnichannel inventory including display and video.



Blitz offers a dedicated activity-tracking platform used by millions of engaged gamers worldwide, including in the US, Canada, UK, Australia, South Korea, Japan, Brazil, and Germany. It offers unparalleled performance insights and cutting-edge learning tools tailored to enhance the in-game experience for titles including Fortnite, League of Legends, and Valorant. Blitz serves a diverse audience and is the number one source of diverse-owned media per Jounce Media’s analysis of bid request volume1.

“We are pleased to forge a deeper collaboration with Magnite as we continue improving our advertising monetization strategy,” said Eddie Lee, VP of Revenue Operations at Blitz. “Magnite has been instrumental in helping us grow revenue while consistently delivering an excellent user experience to the millions of gamers who use the Blitz platform daily. The Magnite team provides valuable insights and recommendations and helps us source advertising demand from premium relevant brands, allowing us to focus more on developing our core products and servicing gamers.”

“Advertisers are constantly looking for avenues to reach leaned-in audiences and Blitz offers that through their unique inventory within immersive gaming environments,” said Ashley Wheeler, SVP of DV+ Platform at Magnite. “Blitz’s global reach encompasses an audience of engaged gamers across a multitude of age groups, ethnicities, household incomes, and other demographics. Advertisers looking to connect with a gaming audience find unparalleled opportunities through Blitz’s extensive and engaged user base.”

About Blitz

Blitz is a premier analytics platform offering real-time insights, stats, and improvement tools for gamers. With over 10 million active users, the Blitz platform offers overlays, performance insights, and stats for League of Legends, Valorant, Teamfight Tactics, and Fortnite. Blitz is dedicated to enhancing the performance and gaming experience of players worldwide. It's not just a tool; it's a gaming companion that empowers players to understand their strengths, weaknesses, and progress over time. Ideal for both casual and professional gamers, Blitz is revolutionizing the way we play and improve in the digital arena. For more information, please visit https://blitz.gg/ .

About Magnite

We’re Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising company. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats including CTV, online video, display, and audio. The world's leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Anchored in bustling New York City, sunny Los Angeles, mile high Denver, historic London, colorful Singapore, and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC.

