Rectify Pharmaceuticals Appoints Pol Boudes as Chief Medical Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rectify Pharmaceuticals, Inc., (“Rectify”), a biotechnology company developing small molecule disease-modifying therapeutics that restore and enhance ABC transporter function, today announced the appointment of Pol Boudes, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Boudes brings over 30 years of experience across clinical research and practice, drug development, regulatory affairs and executive leadership.



“On behalf of the Rectify team, I am thrilled to extend a warm welcome to Pol,” said Rajesh Devraj, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Rectify. “Pol’s breadth of biotech experience and deep clinical expertise in liver and metabolic diseases will be instrumental in advancing Rectify’s mission to deliver transformative first- and best-in-class therapeutics with disease-modifying potential for patients living with ABC transporter-mediated diseases.”

Dr. Boudes added, “This is an exciting time to join Rectify as we continue to expand and leverage the Rectify platform to advance Positive Functional Modulators. These small molecule candidates offer a new approach to restoring and enhancing the function of hard-to-drug membrane transporter proteins such as ABC transporters. I look forward to working with the entire team to advance Positive Functional Modulator candidates towards the clinic and address patient needs.”

Dr. Boudes brings experience and deep expertise as a senior physician of 30+ years in pharmaceutical research, medical affairs, and organizational leadership with a strong emphasis on orphan drugs and rare and neglected diseases. He most recently served as Chief Medical Officer of Galectin Therapeutics, where he advanced belapectin to Phase 3 development for the treatment of liver cirrhosis. He previously served as Chief Medical Officer at CymaBay Therapeutics where he led all pipeline programs, including seladelpar for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and supported the completion of multiple financing rounds. Prior to CymaBay, Dr. Boudes was the Chief Medical Officer of Amicus Therapeutics where he pioneered the development of chaperone therapies for the treatment of lysosomal storage disorders. Earlier in his career, he held senior international roles at Bayer, Wyeth-Ayerst Research and Roche. Additionally, Dr Boudes currently serves as a non-executive director on the Board of Protalix Biotherapeutics. Dr. Boudes is a board-certified physician in endocrinology and metabolic diseases with specialization in internal medicine and geriatric diseases. He received his M.D. from the University of Marseille, France.

About Rectify Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Rectify”)

Rectify is a development stage biotechnology company developing Positive Functional Modulators (PFMs), disease-modifying therapeutics that restore and enhance ABC transporter function to address the underlying cause of serious ABC transporter mediated diseases. Rectify is the first company to directly address the untapped therapeutic potential of the ATP-binding cassette (ABC) transporter target class, a 48-member superfamily of membrane-bound proteins that actively export a diverse range of substrates across lipid membranes. The Company’s breakthrough product platform enables efficient and rapid discovery of first-in-class small molecule therapies with potential to address ABC transporter dysfunction in rare and common liver, biliary, eye and CNS diseases. Rectify was founded and seeded by Atlas Venture who co-led the $100M Series A round with Omega Funds and were joined by Forbion and Longwood Fund.

For more information, please visit www.rectifypharma.com or follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Contact

Media

Michael Rubenstein

LifeSci Communications

+1 646-386-1613

mrubenstein@lifescicomms.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.