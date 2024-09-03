Milestone® Pharmaceuticals to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference

MONTREAL and CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milestone® Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: MIST) today announced that President and CEO, Joe Oliveto, will participate in the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference, to take place from September 9-11, 2024, in New York City.

The Fireside Chat will be on September 10th at 2 PM EDT. The webcast is available to watch both live and replay for approximately 90 days following the presentation in the News & Events section of Milestone's website www.milestonepharma.com.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: MIST) is a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing innovative cardiovascular solutions to improve the lives of people living with complex and life-altering heart conditions. The Company’s focus on understanding unmet patient needs and improving the patient experience has led us to develop new treatment approaches that provide patients with an active role in self-managing their care. Milestone’s lead investigational product is etripamil, a novel calcium channel blocker nasal spray that is being studied for patients to self-administer without medical supervision to treat symptomatic episodic attacks associated with PSVT and AFib-RVR.

