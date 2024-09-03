MACAU, September 3 - Possible warning signals to be issued due to the impact on Tropical Storm Yagi

Update Time: 2024-09-03 17:00

Signals Forecast Period Probability Typhoon Signal No.1 In effect Typhoon Signal No.3 Between night on 4th and early morning on 5th Relatively High

Tropical storm Yagi is expected to move in the west to northwest direction across the northern part of the South China Sea in the next one to two days, roughly heading towards the vicinity areas between the western coast of Guangdong and Hainan Island. Under the influence of the outer subsiding airflow of Yagi, Macao will experience scorching weather on Wed(4th September), and high temperatures may trigger thunderstorms with strong gusts in the afternoon. According to the latest forecast, winds in Macao will strengthen and thunderstorms will become more frequent between nighttime on Wed and early morning on Thu. The possibility of issuing a Tropical Cyclone Signal No. 3 will be relatively high then. The development of Yagi remains uncertain. As it may further intensify to a severe typhoon and take a more northern track to edge closer to the coast of Guangdong, the possibility of issuing higher typhoon signals and storm surge warnings will be assessed accordingly. The public is advised to pay attention to the latest weather information and take appropriate preventive measures on time.

Remarks: The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals for the next one or two days are provided in the table. Public can learn the possibility of being affected by the tropical cyclone over the specific period of time in Macao so that necessary precautions can be well prepared earlier. Please keep notice of our latest information.