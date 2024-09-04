Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Biomarkers Global Market 2024 To Reach $3.2 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 23.1%

Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Biomarkers Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The non-alcoholic steatohepatitis biomarkers market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.11 billion in 2023 to $1.39 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to diabetes and metabolic syndrome, awareness and screening programs, liver biopsy limitations, regulatory support, shift towards personalized medicine, clinical trials in NASH.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Biomarkers Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The non-alcoholic steatohepatitis biomarkers market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $3.2 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to emergence of novel therapies, expansion of precision medicine approaches, patient advocacy initiatives, integration of multi-omics data, enhanced patient engagement.

Growth Driver Of The Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Biomarkers Market

The growing prevalence of liver cancer is expected to propel the growth of the non-alcoholic steatohepatitis biomarkers market going forward. Liver cancer refers to the development of malignant tumors within the liver and can start in the liver itself (primary liver cancer) or spread to the liver from other parts of the body (secondary or metastatic liver cancer). Non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) biomarkers are used in liver cancer for early detection, disease progression monitoring, and treatment response assessment, to provide prognostic information, and can help reduce the need for invasive procedures.

Which Market Players Are Driving The Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Biomarkers Market Growth?

Key players in the non-alcoholic steatohepatitis biomarkers market include Genfit SA, Prometheus Laboratories Inc., Siemens Medical Solutions USA Inc., BioPredictive, Quest Diagnostics, AstraZeneca Plc.

What Are the Key Trends That Influence The Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Biomarkers Market Size?

Technological advancements are a key trend in gaining popularity in the non-alcoholic steatohepatitis biomarkers market. Major companies operating in the non-alcoholic steatohepatitis biomarkers market are focused on developing innovative solutions to strengthen their position in the market.

How Is The Global Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Biomarkers Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Hepatic Fibrosis Biomarkers, Serum Biomarkers, Oxidative Stress Biomarkers, Apoptosis Biomarkers, Other Types

2) By Disease: Hypertension, Heart Disease, High Blood Lipid, Type 2 Diabetes, Obesity

3) By End Use: Research Institutes And Academics, Diagnostic Centers, Pharmaceutical Companies And Pharmaceutical Companies And Contract Research Organizations (CROs), Hospitals And Clinics, Other End-Uses

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Biomarkers Market

North America was the largest region in the non-alcoholic steatohepatitis biomarkers market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the non-alcoholic steatohepatitis biomarkers market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the non-alcoholic steatohepatitis biomarkers market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Biomarkers Market Definition

Non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) is a type of liver inflammation and damage caused by a build-up of fat in the liver. NASH biomarkers are used as diagnostic tools to assess the severity of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and to assess liver damage. This damages the liver cells and inflames the liver, which can result in cirrhosis (liver scarring) and liver failure. Biomarkers refer to a particular quality that can be tested to reveal pathogenic processes, healthy biological processes, or reactions to exposure or treatment.

