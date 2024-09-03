Global Transitional Care Management Services Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Transitional Care Management Services Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The transitional care management services market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $244.04 billion in 2023 to $286.43 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to healthcare policy changes, focus on value-based care, hospital readmission reduction initiatives, collaboration among healthcare providers, patient-centered care emphasis.

What Is the Estimated Market Size of The Global Transitional Care Management Services Market and Its Annual Growth Rate?

The transitional care management services market is projected to grow strongly, reaching $545.58 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to patient engagement solutions, policy support for care coordination, expanding healthcare access, data analytics and predictive modeling, patient-centered medical home models.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=9911&type=smp

Growth Driver of The Transitional Care Management Services Market

The increasing number of surgical procedures is expected to propel the growth of the transitional care management market going forward. Surgery refers to an invasive procedure where tissues are cut or destroyed to structurally alter or repair the human body. Transitional care management (TCM) is often utilized in surgeries or medical procedures including plastic, orthopedics, cardiology, and others where there is a need for ongoing coordination and management of care especially during the patient's transition phases.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/transitional-care-management-services-global-market-report

Which Market Players Are Driving the Transitional Care Management Services Test Market Growth?

Key players in the transitional care management services market include Humworld Inc., Rijuven Corp., PharMerica Corporation, CareVitality, ACT Health Solutions LLC, Medsien Inc., Wellsky Corporation.

What Are the Dominant Trends in Transitional Care Management Services Market Size and Growth?

Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the transitional care management services market. Major companies operating in the transitional care management services market are focused on innovating new solutions to sustain their position in the market.

How Is the Global Transitional Care Management Services Market Segmented?

1) By Service: Patient TCM Services, Healthcare TCM Services, Billing TCM Services, Documenting TCM Services, Other Services

2) By Disease Type: Cardiovascular diseases, Diabetes, Cancer, Asthma, Chronic obstructive pulmonary disorders, Other Diseases

3) By Application: Inpatient Settings, Community Settings

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Transitional Care Management Services Market

North America was the largest region in the transitional care management services market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the transitional care management services market report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the transitional care management services market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Transitional Care Management Services Market Definition

Transitional care management TCM refers to a collection of services that assists patients in transitioning from one healthcare environment to another, such as from a hospital to a primary care physician. It is used to guarantee continuity of treatment, minimize avoidable bad outcomes, and limit possibly avoidable readmissions and medical mistakes in the 30 days following discharge from the acute care environment.

The Transitional Care Management Services Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company provides insights on transitional care management services market size, drivers and trends, major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies.

