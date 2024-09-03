Global Thrombophilia Market Size, Share, and Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Thrombophilia Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The thrombophilia market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $15.97 billion in 2023 to $17.23 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing awareness, research and development in anticoagulant therapies, aging population, genetic research, increased incidence of thrombotic disorders.

What Is the Estimated Market Size of The Global Thrombophilia Market and Its Annual Growth Rate?

The thrombophilia market is projected to grow strongly, reaching $23.31 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to personalized medicine, emergence of novel therapies, integration of artificial intelligence, healthcare policy and regulation, increased patient education and empowerment. Major trends in the forecast period include technological advancements, expanded role of telemedicine, rising incidence rates, biopharmaceutical developments, collaborative research initiatives.

Growth Driver of The Thrombophilia Market

An increase in the elderly population is expected to propel the growth of the thrombophilia market going forward. The elderly population refers to those aged 65 and up, with the proportion of the dependent population determined as the total elderly and youth population expressed as a ratio of the total population. Thrombophilic risk factors are common in elderly adults and allow for the identification of a population at risk for poor clinical outcomes, hence, the rise in the elderly population will boost the market as it creates demand for thrombophilia drugs.

Which Market Players Are Driving the Thrombophilia Test Market Growth?

Key players in the thrombophilia market include Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Limited, Mylan N.V., Changzhaou Qianhong Bio-pharma Co. Limited, Fresenius Kabi AG.

What Are the Dominant Trends in Thrombophilia Market Size and Growth?

Technological advancements are the key trend gaining popularity in the thrombophilia market. Major companies operating in the market are developing innovative technologies to sustain their position in the market.

How Is the Global Thrombophilia Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Factor V Leiden, Prothrombin 20210, Antiphospholipid Syndrome, Other Type

2) By Drugs: Heparin, Warfarin, Other Drugs

3) By Route Of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Other Route Of Administration

4) By End-Users: Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Centers, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Thrombophilia Market

North America was the largest region in the thrombophilia market in 2023. The regions covered in the thrombophilia market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Thrombophilia Market Definition

Thrombophilia is a blood disorder that increases the risk of blood clotting in the veins and arteries. It can be caused by blood clotting in arteries and veins or by an inherited (genetic) or acquired disposition. It has the potential to cause a heart attack, stroke, kidney failure, and pulmonary embolism.

Thrombophilia Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

•Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global thrombophilia market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Thrombophilia Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on thrombophilia market size, thrombophilia market drivers and trends, thrombophilia market major players, thrombophilia competitors' revenues, thrombophilia market positioning, and thrombophilia market growth across geographies. The thrombophilia market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

