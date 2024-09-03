Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Set for Robust Growth, Projected to Reach USD 2,131.2 Million by 2034 | Future Market Insights, Inc. Study

The Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) market is poised for significant growth over the next decade, driven by increasing demand in the polyester and packaging industries. With a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% from 2024 to 2034, the market is expected to grow from USD 1,202.5 million in 2024 to USD 2,131.2 million by 2034.

NEWARK, Del, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global dimethyl terephthalate (DMT) market is a key intermediate in the production of polyethylene terephthalate (PET), which is widely used in the manufacturing of plastic bottles, films, and fibers. The versatility and importance of DMT in producing high-quality polyester resins and fibers make it a critical component in various industries, including packaging, textiles, and automotive.



Over the past few years, the demand for DMT has been bolstered by the growing need for sustainable packaging solutions and the expansion of the global textile industry. As consumers and businesses increasingly prioritize sustainability, the shift towards recyclable and eco-friendly materials has created a favorable environment for the DMT market.

Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Value and Growth Projections:

The dimethyl terephthalate market value is forecasted to witness substantial growth in the coming years. In 2024, the market is estimated to be valued at USD 1,202.5 million. With a steady CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period, the market is projected to reach USD 2,131.2 million by 2034. This growth trajectory is indicative of the increasing adoption of DMT in various applications, particularly in the production of PET.

The market's expansion is also attributed to advancements in manufacturing technologies, which have enhanced the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of DMT production. As a result, manufacturers are better positioned to meet the rising demand from end-use industries, further driving the market's growth.

Market Value of Dimethyl Terephthalate by Country:

Countries CAGR 2024 to 2034 China 7.2% South Africa 6.8% South Korea 6.5% India 6.3% Türkiye 6.3%





"The Dimethyl Terephthalate market is set to experience steady growth over the next decade, driven by increasing demand in the packaging and textile industries. However, manufacturers must navigate challenges such as raw material price volatility and stringent environmental regulations to capitalize on the market's potential," says Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI)

Prominent Drivers of the Dimethyl Terephthalate Market:

Several factors are contributing to the robust growth of the Dimethyl Terephthalate market:

Rising Demand for PET Products: The global demand for PET products, particularly in the packaging industry, is one of the primary drivers of the DMT market. PET's recyclability and its application in producing lightweight, durable packaging solutions make it a preferred material among manufacturers. Growth in the Textile Industry: The expansion of the global textile industry, coupled with the increasing demand for polyester fibers, is driving the need for DMT. Polyester fibers, which are derived from DMT, are extensively used in clothing, home textiles, and industrial fabrics, further fueling the market's growth. Sustainability Trends: The shift towards sustainable and eco-friendly materials is significantly impacting the DMT market. As consumers become more environmentally conscious, the demand for recyclable and sustainable materials like PET, which is produced using DMT, is on the rise. Technological Advancements: Innovations in production technologies have improved the efficiency of DMT manufacturing processes. These advancements have reduced production costs and increased output, enabling manufacturers to cater to the growing demand from various end-use industries.

To Gain More Insights about this Research, Visit! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/dimethyl-terephthalate-market

Challenges Faced by the Dimethyl Terephthalate Market:

Despite its positive growth outlook, the Dimethyl Terephthalate market faces several challenges:

Volatile Raw Material Prices: The prices of raw materials used in DMT production, such as paraxylene and methanol, are subject to fluctuations. These price volatilities can impact the overall production costs and profit margins for DMT manufacturers. Environmental Regulations: Stringent environmental regulations concerning the production and disposal of chemical intermediates pose a challenge for the DMT market. Manufacturers are required to comply with these regulations, which may increase production costs and limit market expansion. Competition from Alternative Materials: The DMT market faces competition from alternative materials, such as bio-based polymers, which are gaining popularity due to their environmentally friendly properties. This competition may affect the market share of DMT in certain applications.









Competition Outlook:

Leading dimethyl terephthalate manufacturers are adopting strategic tactics to maintain supremacy. These players are spending on research and development activities to improve product quality, efficiency, and sustainability.

Leading Dimethyl Terephthalate Brands

Eastman Chemical Company

Connect Chemicals

OAO Mogilevkhimvolokno

Fiber Intermediate Product Company

TCI Chemicals

Tejin Ltd

SK Petrochemical Co.

Sarna Chemicals Pvt Ltd

Merck KGaA

Kanto Chemicals

Kishida Chemicals

Indian Oil (Bongaigaon Refinery)

Haihang Industry Co. Ltd

Oxxynova

Reach out to Sales to Secure Your Copy of the Report Now! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/955

Key Segments of Market Report

By Form:

Based on form, the industry is bifurcated into solid and liquid.

By Application:

The industry is segmented into polyethylene terephthalate and polybutylene terephthalate by application.

By End-use:

In terms of end-use, the industry is segregated into textile and fiber, packaging, consumer electronics, and others.

By Region:

Information about key countries of North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia and Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa is given.

About the Chemical & Material Division at Future Market Insights

The chemical & material team at Future Market Insights offers expert analysis, time-efficient research, and strategic recommendations with the objective to provide authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With a repertoire of over 100+ reports and 1 billion+ data points, the team has been analyzing the industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides a brief analysis of key trends including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.

Le marché mondial du téréphtalate de diméthyle (DMT) est un intermédiaire clé dans la production de polyéthylène téréphtalate (PET), qui est largement utilisé dans la fabrication de bouteilles, de films et de fibres en plastique. La polyvalence et l'importance du DMT dans la production de résines et de fibres de polyester de haute qualité en font un composant essentiel dans diverses industries, notamment l'emballage, le textile et l'automobile.

Au cours des dernières années, la demande de DMT a été renforcée par le besoin croissant de solutions d'emballage durables et l'expansion de l'industrie textile mondiale. Alors que les consommateurs et les entreprises accordent de plus en plus la priorité à la durabilité, l'évolution vers des matériaux recyclables et respectueux de l'environnement a créé un environnement favorable pour le marché du DMT.

Valeur du marché du téréphtalate de diméthyle et projections de croissance :

La valeur du marché du téréphtalate de diméthyle devrait connaître une croissance substantielle dans les années à venir. En 2024, le marché est estimé à 1 202,5 ​​millions USD. Avec un TCAC stable de 5,9 % sur la période de prévision, le marché devrait atteindre 2 131,2 millions USD d'ici 2034. Cette trajectoire de croissance est révélatrice de l'adoption croissante du DMT dans diverses applications, notamment dans la production de PET.

L'expansion du marché est également attribuée aux progrès des technologies de fabrication, qui ont amélioré l'efficacité et la rentabilité de la production de DMT. En conséquence, les fabricants sont mieux placés pour répondre à la demande croissante des industries d'utilisation finale, ce qui stimule encore davantage la croissance du marché.

« Le marché du téréphtalate de diméthyle devrait connaître une croissance constante au cours de la prochaine décennie, stimulée par la demande croissante des industries de l'emballage et du textile. Cependant, les fabricants doivent relever des défis tels que la volatilité des prix des matières premières et les réglementations environnementales strictes pour capitaliser sur le potentiel du marché », déclare Nikhil Kaitwade, vice-président associé chez Future Market Insights (FMI)

Principaux moteurs du marché du téréphtalate de diméthyle :

Plusieurs facteurs contribuent à la forte croissance du marché du téréphtalate de diméthyle :

1. Demande croissante de produits PET : La demande mondiale de produits PET, en particulier dans l'industrie de l'emballage, est l'un des principaux moteurs du marché du DMT. La recyclabilité du PET et son application dans la production de solutions d'emballage légères et durables en font un matériau privilégié par les fabricants.

2. Croissance de l'industrie textile : L'expansion de l'industrie textile mondiale, associée à la demande croissante de fibres de polyester, entraîne le besoin de DMT. Les fibres de polyester, dérivées du DMT, sont largement utilisées dans les vêtements, les textiles de maison et les tissus industriels, alimentant encore davantage la croissance du marché.

3. Tendances en matière de durabilité : L'évolution vers des matériaux durables et respectueux de l'environnement a un impact significatif sur le marché du DMT. Les consommateurs devenant de plus en plus soucieux de l'environnement, la demande de matériaux recyclables et durables comme le PET, qui est produit à l'aide du DMT, est en hausse.

4. Progrès technologiques : Les innovations dans les technologies de production ont amélioré l'efficacité des processus de fabrication du DMT. Ces avancées ont réduit les coûts de production et augmenté la production, permettant aux fabricants de répondre à la demande croissante de diverses industries d'utilisation finale.

Défis rencontrés par le marché du téréphtalate de diméthyle :

Malgré ses perspectives de croissance positives, le marché du téréphtalate de diméthyle est confronté à plusieurs défis :

1. Prix volatils des matières premières : Les prix des matières premières utilisées dans la production de DMT, telles que le paraxylène et le méthanol, sont sujets à des fluctuations. Ces volatilités de prix peuvent avoir un impact sur les coûts de production globaux et les marges bénéficiaires des fabricants de DMT.

2. Réglementations environnementales : Les réglementations environnementales strictes concernant la production et l'élimination des intermédiaires chimiques constituent un défi pour le marché du DMT. Les fabricants sont tenus de se conformer à ces réglementations, ce qui peut augmenter les coûts de production et limiter l'expansion du marché.

3. Concurrence des matériaux alternatifs : Le marché du DMT est confronté à la concurrence de matériaux alternatifs, tels que les polymères biosourcés, qui gagnent en popularité en raison de leurs propriétés respectueuses de l'environnement. Cette concurrence peut affecter la part de marché du DMT dans certaines applications.

Perspectives de concurrence :

Les principaux fabricants de téréphtalate de diméthyle adoptent des tactiques stratégiques pour maintenir leur suprématie. Ces acteurs dépensent de l'argent dans des activités de recherche et développement pour améliorer la qualité, l'efficacité et la durabilité des produits.

Principales marques de téréphtalate de diméthyle

• Eastman Chemical Company

• Connect Chemicals

• OAO Mogilevkhimvolokno

• Fiber Intermediate Product Company

• TCI Chemicals

• Tejin Ltd

• SK Petrochemical Co.

• Sarna Chemicals Pvt Ltd

• Merck KGaA

• Kanto Chemicals

• Kishida Chemicals

• Indian Oil (raffinerie de Bongaigaon)

• Haihang Industry Co. Ltd

• Oxxynova

Rapport sur les segments clés du marché

Par forme :

Selon la forme, l'industrie est divisée en solide et liquide.

Par application :

L'industrie est segmentée en polyéthylène téréphtalate et polybutylène téréphtalate par application.

Par utilisation finale :

En termes d'utilisation finale, l'industrie est divisée en textile et fibre, emballage, électronique grand public et autres.

Par région :

Des informations sur les principaux pays d’Amérique du Nord, d’Amérique latine, d’Europe occidentale, d’Europe de l’Est, d’Asie de l’Est, d’Asie du Sud et du Pacifique, ainsi que du Moyen-Orient et d’Afrique sont fournies.

Authored by:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

Explore FMI's Extensive Coverage in the Chemicals & Materials Domain:

From 2024 to 2034, sales of polytetrahydrofuran are projected to expand at a moderate 6.0% CAGR.

The global polyethylene terephthalate glycol (PETG) market size is set to exhibit a CAGR of 3.3% in the forecast period from 2023 to 2033.

The global market demand for polyethylene terephthalate is forecast to reach USD 28.6 Billion in 2022, up from USD 27.1 Billion in 2021. Furthermore, the industry is poised to reach nearly US$ 40 Billion by 2032, flourishing at a CAGR of 3.4%.

The global chlorine disinfectant market size is anticipated to reach USD 3159.1 million in 2024. The sector is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period.

The chlorine compressors market size is projected to be valued at USD 73.7 million in 2023 and is expected to rise to USD 120.2 million by 2033.

The sales of chlorinated polyethylene market is predicted to witness an impressive CAGR of 7.2% over the forecasted period of 2022 to 2032.

The global chlorinated isocyanurates demand is anticipated to be valued at USD 4.5 Billion in 2022, forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% to be valued at USD 7.5 Billion from 2022 to 2032.

The global cooling water treatment chemicals market share will likely reach a market value of USD 12,614 Million in 2023 and is expected to accumulate a market value of USD 22,589.75 Million by registering a CAGR of 6% in the forecast period 2023-2033.

The global water treatment polymers market growth is expected to attain a valuation of USD 43.32 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach USD 81 billion by 2033.

Over the forecast period, global water and wastewater treatment chemicals demand is anticipated to rise at 4.6% CAGR.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai and has delivery centers in the United Kingdom, the United States, and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis helps businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Join us as we commemorate 10 years of delivering trusted market insights. Reflecting on a decade of achievements, we continue to lead with integrity, innovation, and expertise.

Contact Us

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.