Elevai Labs Inc. Subsidiary, Elevai Skincare Inc., Announces Encouraging Data Results Indicating Potential for Hair Restoration Using Proprietary Exosome Technology

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elevai Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELAB) (“Elevai” or the “Company”), a pioneering force in medical aesthetics, today announced data results from an on-going research study conducted in partnership with Carly Klein, President of the National Hair Loss Medical Aesthetics (“NHLMA”), demonstrating the potential of its proprietary Elevai Exosomes™ in hair restoration.

The research study assessed the application of topical Elevai exosomes, in clinic and at home, on participants experiencing hair loss or hair thinning. Study participants were given in-office treatment consisting of scalp microneedling, then Elevai empower™, a topical exosome serum designed specifically for in-office application was applied, followed by at-home use of Elevai enfinity™, a topical exosome product, on the areas of concern. Results were assessed using imaging analysis up to 12 months, showing ceased crown inflammation, reversal of miniaturized hairs and recovered hair from the dormant phase, among other benefits.

“We tested patients with androgenetic alopecia, delivering Elevai’s unique age zero exosomes to the scalp focusing on areas of thinning”, said Carly Klein, President of NHLMA. “These exosomes were utilized in the early and late stages of hair loss, and we saw promising results, giving us confidence that this technology can be used successfully in combination with other hair restoration approaches.”

This study is a precursor to ongoing research that Elevai is conducting on the new hair and scalp care product line, Elevai S-Series Root Renewal SystemTM. The Elevai S-Series product line is a three-part hair and scalp care system that utilizes a first-in-class dual mechanism powered by exosomes and mitochondrial technology that incorporates Elevai’s proprietary PREx™ and Yuva Bioscience’s Y100 mitochondrial technology.

“NHLMA’s findings provide the initial validation of our exosome technology on hair and scalp health,” stated Dr. Jordan R. Plews, PhD, the Chief Executive Officer of Elevai Skincare Inc. “We are in the process of conducting a follow-on study with the combination of Elevai exosomes and Yuva’s Y100 mitochondrial technology to address common scalp and hair care concerns, such as the appearance of thinning hair, by promoting scalp and hair vitality.”

About Elevai Labs Inc.

Elevai Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: ELAB) specializes in medical aesthetics and biopharmaceutical drug development, focusing on innovations for skin aesthetics and treatments tied to obesity and metabolic health. The Company operates a diverse portfolio of three wholly owned subsidiaries across the medical aesthetics and biopharmaceutical sectors, Elevai Skincare Inc., Elevai Biosciences Inc., and Elevai Research Inc. For more information please visit www.elevailabs.com.

About Elevai Skincare Inc.

Elevai Skincare Inc., a subsidiary of Elevai Labs Inc., is a medical aesthetics company developing and commercializing cutting-edge physician-dispensed skin and hair care applications. Elevai Skincare Inc. develops cosmetic products for the physician-dispensed market, with a focus on leveraging novel proprietary science-backed technologies, including its stem cell exosome technology. For more information, please visit www.elevaiskincare.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Words such as “believes,” “expects,” “plans,” “potential,” “would” and “future” or similar expressions such as “look forward” are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. These forward-looking statements are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy, activities of regulators and future regulations and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: Elevai’s limited operating history and historical losses; Elevai’s ability to raise additional funding to complete the development and any commercialization of its product candidates; Elevai’s dependence on the success of its product candidates EL-22 and EL-32; that Elevai may be delayed in initiating, enrolling or completing any clinical trials; competition from third parties that are developing products for similar uses; Elevai’s ability to obtain, maintain and protect its intellectual property; Elevai’s dependence on third parties in connection with manufacturing, clinical trials and preclinical studies; and Elevai’s expectations regarding its growth, strategy, progress and the design, objectives and timing of its studies.

These and other risks are described more fully in Elevai Labs’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the SEC on March 29, 2024, and its other documents subsequently filed with or furnished to the SEC. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Except to the extent required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

