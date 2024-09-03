LED Lighting and EV Charging Solutions Provider Orion Energy Systems to Attend H.C. Wainwright Investment Conference Sept. 9th and 10th in New York City

NEW YORK and MANITOWOC, Wis., Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OESX) (Orion Lighting), a provider of energy-efficient LED lighting, electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, and maintenance services solutions, will participate at H.C. Wainwright’s 26th Annual Hybrid Global Investment Conference on Monday, September 9th and Tuesday, September 10th at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City.



Orion’s CEO Mike Jenkins and CFO Per Brodin will provide an overview presentation and answer investor questions on Monday, September 9th at 3:30 p.m. ET and will also be available for in-person investor meetings both days. Please contact your H.C. Wainwright representative or Lily Khaykina at lk@hcwco.com to schedule a meeting.

Orion Presentation Access

Date/Time: Monday, September 9th at 3:30 p.m. ET URL: https://journey.ct.events/view/788e0833-7b2a-4041-be2b-a03a8e4a3118

H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC is a full-service investment bank providing Investment Banking, Equity Research, Sales & Trading, Corporate Access and Strategic Advisory services. H.C. Wainwright’s 26th Annual Global Investment Conference will feature leading cleantech and growth companies from Monday, September 9th through Wednesday, September 11th.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion provides energy efficiency and clean tech solutions, including LED lighting and controls, maintenance services and electrical vehicle (EV) charging solutions. Orion specializes in turnkey design-through-installation solutions for large national customers, with a commitment to helping customers achieve their business and environmental goals with healthy, safe and sustainable solutions that reduce their carbon footprint and enhance business performance.

Orion is committed to operating responsibly throughout all areas of our organization. Learn more about our ESG priorities, goals and progress here or visit our website at www.orionlighting.com.

Investor Relations Contacts

Per Brodin, CFO William Jones; David Collins Orion Energy Systems, Inc. Catalyst IR pbrodin@oesx.com (212) 924-9800 or OESX@catalyst-ir.com

