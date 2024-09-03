Submit Release
TopBuild to Participate in Fireside Chat at Jefferies Industrials Conference

Wednesday, September 4 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD), a leading installer and specialty distributor of insulation and related building material products to the construction industry in the United States and Canada, announced that Robert Buck, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a live fireside chat at Jefferies Industrial Conference on Wednesday, September 4 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time.

The 30-minute presentation will be webcast and can be accessed at BLD fireside chat at Jefferies Conference or through the Company’s Web site at www.topbuild.com.

About TopBuild
TopBuild Corp., headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, is a leading installer and specialty distributor of insulation and related building material products to the construction industry in the United States and Canada. We provide insulation installation services nationwide through our Installation segment which has approximately 250 branches located across the United States. We distribute building and mechanical insulation, insulation accessories and other building product materials for the residential, commercial, and industrial end markets through our Specialty Distribution business. Our Specialty Distribution network encompasses approximately 170 branches. To learn more about TopBuild please visit our website at www.topbuild.com.

Investor Relations and Media Contact
PI Aquino
pi.aquino@topbuild.com
386-763-8801

