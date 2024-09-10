Pneumatic Compression Therapy Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends, and Drivers For 2024-2033

Pneumatic Compression Therapy Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The pneumatic compression therapy market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $3.15 billion in 2023 to $3.37 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to patient outcomes and testimonials, medical advancements, aging population, prevalence of chronic conditions, post-surgical care.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Pneumatic Compression Therapy Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The pneumatic compression therapy market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $4.39 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to focus on patient-centric care, rising healthcare professional support, demand for non-invasive treatments, expanding sports medicine usage, post-surgical applications.

Growth Driver Of The Pneumatic Compression Therapy Market

The increasing number of orthopedic patients is expected to boost the growth of the pneumatic compression therapy market going forward. Orthopedics is a medical specialty that focuses on diagnosing, treating, and preventing skeletal abnormalities, which include issues with the bones, joints, muscles, ligaments, tendons, nerves, and skin. Pneumatic compression therapy helps orthopedic patients by preventing blood clots in the deep veins.

Who Are The Leading Competitors In The Pneumatic Compression Therapy Market Share?

Key players in the pneumatic compression therapy market include Medtronic PLC, Tactile Systems Technology Inc., ArjoHuntleigh (Getinge AB), Mego Afek Ltd., Medline Industries Inc.

What Are The Dominant Trends In Pneumatic Compression Therapy Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the pneumatic compression therapy market are developing innovative products such as compression sleeves to meet larger customer bases and increase revenue. Compression sleeves refer to specialized garments designed to apply pressure to a specific area of the body, typically the arms or legs.

How Is The Global Pneumatic Compression Therapy Market Segmented?

1) By Product Type: Pneumatic Compression Sleeves, Segmented Pneumatic Compression Pumps, Programmable Pneumatic Compression Pumps, Non-Programmable Pneumatic Compression Pumps, Non-Segmented Pneumatic Compression Pumps

2) By Technique: Static Compression Therapy, Dynamic Compression Therapy

3) By Application: Varicose Vein Treatment, Deep Vein Thrombosis Treatment, Lymphedema Treatment, Other Applications

4) By End User: Hospitals And Clinics, Nursing Care Centers, Home Care Settings, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Pneumatic Compression Therapy Market

North America was the largest region in the pneumatic compression therapy market in 2023. The regions covered in the pneumatic compression therapy market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Pneumatic Compression Therapy Market Definition

Pneumatic compression therapy refers to the treatment that involves devices comprised of an inflated arm or leg garment that is filled with compressed air by an electrical pneumatic pump. The therapy employs regulated pressure to promote blood flow in the legs and to the heart.

