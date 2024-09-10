Global Pet Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Pet Diabetes Care Devices Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The pet diabetes care devices market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.4 billion in 2023 to $2.58 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to introduction of glucose monitoring devices, increase in pet diabetes cases, improvement in treatment outcomes, rise in pet healthcare expenditure, education and veterinary support.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Pet Diabetes Care Devices Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The pet diabetes care devices market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $3.6 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rise in pet health awareness, adoption of connected devices, personalized treatment solutions, telehealth expansion, research and development investments.

Growth Driver Of The Pet Diabetes Care Devices Market

Increasing pet health expenditure is expected to propel the growth of the pet diabetes care device market going forward. Pet health expenditure refers to the amount of money spent by owners on their pets' health issues. The expenditure for pet healthcare includes the veterinary care, equipment, and pet healthcare devices required.

Which Market Players Are Steering the Pet Diabetes Care Devices Market Growth?

Key players in the pet diabetes care devices market include Allison Medical Inc., Zoetis Inc., Becton Dickinson and Company, Boehringer Ingelheim Vetmedica Inc., Henry Schein Animal Health.

What Are the Dominant Trends in Pet Diabetes Care Devices Market Overview?

Major companies operating in the pet diabetes care devices market are adopting a strategic partnership approach to expand capabilities. Strategic partnerships refer to a process in which companies leverage each other's strengths and resources to achieve mutual benefits and success.

How Is The Global Pet Diabetes Care Devices Market Segmented?

1) By Animal Type: Dogs, Cats, Horses

2) By Device: Glucose Monitoring Devices, Insulin Delivery Devices

3) By End Users: Homecare, Veterinary Hospitals, Others End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Pet Diabetes Care Devices Market

North America was the largest region in the pet diabetes care devices market in 2023. The regions covered in the pet diabetes care devices market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Pet Diabetes Care Devices Market Definition

Pet diabetes care devices are medical devices to treat pet diabetes through routine check-ups, blood and urine testing, and observation of the animal's weight, appetite, drinking, and urination. These devices control diabetic pets by keeping their blood sugar levels close to normal and preventing dangerously high or low levels.

The Pet Diabetes Care Devices Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on pet diabetes care devices market size, pet diabetes care devices market drivers and trends, pet diabetes care devices market major players, pet diabetes care devices competitors' revenues, pet diabetes care devices market positioning, and pet diabetes care devices market growth across geographies.

