Veterinary Imaging Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

Veterinary Imaging Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $2.55 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%.

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The veterinary imaging market has experienced robust growth in recent years, from $1.74 billion in 2023 to $1.89 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing pet ownership, advancements in veterinary care, the prevalence of veterinary diseases, humanization of pets, and companion animal industry growth.

What Is the Estimated Market Size of The Global Veterinary Imaging Market and Its Annual Growth Rate?

The veterinary imaging market is projected to grow strongly, reaching $2.55 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising focus on preventive veterinary care, increasing specialty veterinary services, global expansion of veterinary services, technological integration in veterinary practices, growing awareness of zoonotic diseases.

Explore Comprehensive Insights into The Global Veterinary Imaging Market with A Detailed Sample Report:

Growth Driver of The Veterinary Imaging Market

The rising prevalence of veterinary diseases is expected to propel the growth of the veterinary imaging market going forward. Veterinary diseases can be defined as diseases and conditions that can affect the health of livestock, domestic pets, and wildlife. As the population of companion animals and livestock animals continues to grow, there has been an increase in the incidence of various diseases and conditions that require diagnostic imaging for proper diagnosis and treatment. Veterinary imaging uses diagnostic imaging to provide care to animals suffering from various diseases and ailments.

Explore The Report Store to Make a Direct Purchase of The Report:

Which Market Players Are Driving the Veterinary Imaging Test Market Growth?

What Are the Dominant Trends in Veterinary Imaging Market Size and Growth?

Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the veterinary imaging market. Major market players are concentrating their efforts on introducing new and innovative products to strengthen their position in the market.

How Is the Global Veterinary Imaging Market Segmented?

1) By Product: Veterinary Imaging Instruments, Veterinary Software, Veterinary Imaging Reagents

2) By Animal Type: Small Companion Animals, Large Animals

3) By Application: Orthopedics And Traumatology, Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology

4) By End-Use: Veterinary Clinics And Hospitals, Other End-Uses

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Veterinary Imaging Market

North America was the largest region in the veterinary imaging market in 2023. The regions covered in the veterinary imaging market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Veterinary Imaging Market Definition

Veterinary imaging is a diagnostic tool that allows veterinarians to obtain detailed images of internal structures of the animal's body to help identify and diagnose medical conditions.

Veterinary Imaging Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

•Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global veterinary imaging market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Veterinary Imaging Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on veterinary imaging market size, veterinary imaging market drivers and trends, veterinary imaging market major players, veterinary imaging competitors' revenues, veterinary imaging market positioning, and veterinary imaging market growth across geographies. The veterinary imaging market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

