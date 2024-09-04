Multi-Parameter Patient Monitoring Equipment Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

Multi-Parameter Patient Monitoring Equipment Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

Multi-Parameter Patient Monitoring Equipment Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The multi-parameter patient monitoring equipment market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $8.83 billion in 2023 to $9.39 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rise in chronic diseases, aging population, patient safety concerns, hospital and healthcare facility expansion, focus on early disease detection, consumer awareness and demand.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Multi-Parameter Patient Monitoring Equipment Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The multi-parameter patient monitoring equipment market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $12.32 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to telemedicine expansion, focus on home healthcare, global health crises preparedness, focus on preventive healthcare, connected health ecosystem, global events and public health initiatives.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Multi-Parameter Patient Monitoring Equipment Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

Growth Driver Of The Multi-Parameter Patient Monitoring Equipment Market

The increasing incidence of chronic illnesses is expected to propel the growth of the multi-parameter patient monitoring equipment market going forward. Chronic diseases refer to a disease that requires more medical attention. Multi parameter patient monitoring equipment is helpful for chronic patients to assess vital signs such as respiration rate, electrocardiograph, and blood pressure of chronic disease patients.

Which Market Players Are Steering The Multi-Parameter Patient Monitoring Equipment Market Growth?

Key players in the multi-parameter patient monitoring equipment market include Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare Technologies Inc., Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Schiller AG.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Multi-Parameter Patient Monitoring Equipment Market Size?

Major companies operating in the multi-parameter patient monitoring equipment market are adopting new technological products, such as Dozee Pro Ex, to sustain their position in the market. Dozee Pro Ex is ambulatory connected patient monitoring system equipped with wireless wearable sensors.

How Is The Global Multi-Parameter Patient Monitoring Equipment Market Segmented?

1) By Product Type: High-Acuity Monitors, Critical Care Monitors, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Compatible Monitors, Perioperative Monitor, Mid-Acuity Monitors, Low-Acuity Monitors

2) By Application: Cardiology, Neurology, Respiratory, Fetal And Neonatal, Other Applications

3) By End User: Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Home Healthcare

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Multi-Parameter Patient Monitoring Equipment Market

North America was the largest region in the multi-parameter patient monitoring equipment market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the multi-parameter patient monitoring equipment market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the multi-parameter patient monitoring equipment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Multi-Parameter Patient Monitoring Equipment Market Definition

Multi-parameter patient monitoring equipment refers to equipment that displays a variety of information sets on a single screen by accessing the vital signs of patients to help the patient comprehend her status.

Multi-Parameter Patient Monitoring Equipment Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

•Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global multi-parameter patient monitoring equipment market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Multi-Parameter Patient Monitoring Equipment Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on multi-parameter patient monitoring equipment market size, multi-parameter patient monitoring equipment market drivers and trends, multi-parameter patient monitoring equipment market major players, multi-parameter patient monitoring equipment competitors' revenues, multi-parameter patient monitoring equipment market positioning, and multi-parameter patient monitoring equipment market growth across geographies. The multi-parameter patient monitoring equipment market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

